While the game itself isn’t taking place this year, there have still been ways that the McDonald’s All American Game has honored the top high school hoopers in the country. All of the best players learned that their names will be added to the list of high school legends who can call themselves All Americans — with two, Azzi Fudd and Chet Holmgren, being named the national players of the year.

To continue the fun, adidas and McDonald’s teamed up with New York-based designer Eric Emanuel for a collection of gear to celebrate the game’s past, present, and future with a new line of apparel.

“The McDonald’s All American Games are the pinnacle games of high school basketball, and I have been a fan for as long as I can remember,” Emanuel said in a statement. “It’s an honor to help give fans a way to connect with the Games and together, with adidas, I look forward to giving them the opportunity to show McDAAG pride without ever stepping foot on the court.”

As for the entire collection, Emanuel’s line of gear will include, per a release, “hoodies in two colorways; classic basketball shorts featuring iconography from either adidas or McDonald’s World Famous Fries; classic slides in a McDonald’s All American Games colorway; graphic tees; reversible track suits; Forum 84 High sneakers and more.”

The collection dropped on Friday at Emanuel’s store in New York City, but for the rest of us who do not live in the Big Apple, it’ll become available online starting on April 23. And beyond the Emanuel drop, adidas has a line of Heritage gear related to the game which features colorways of the Harden 5s and Dame 7s that releases on the same day.