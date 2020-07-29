In the final days before the 2019-20 NBA season is scheduled to formally restart in Orlando, the Houston Rockets are a popular topic of conversation. James Harden, Russell Westbrook, and company are not in a position to act as favorites in a Western Conference that is headlined by the Los Angeles Lakers and L.A. Clippers. With that said, the Rockets are deploying a wildly intriguing playing, small-ball style of play that could add both excitement and efficiency to the bubble, and Houston’s analytically driven approach could produce variance and upside. Veteran guard Eric Gordon is key to what the Rockets are doing, though, and Houston had a bit of a scare on Tuesday during the team’s final scrimmage.

Prior to halftime in a contest against the Boston Celtics, Gordon seemingly rolled his left ankle and he needed assistance to leave the floor.

Eric Gordon helped off court after badly rolling ankle pic.twitter.com/GdtDZRWLfl — gifdsports (@gifdsports) July 29, 2020

Shortly after, the Rockets announced that Gordon would not return as a result of a left ankle injury.

Eric Gordon will not return (left ankle injury) — Kelly Iko (@KellyIkoNBA) July 29, 2020

At this stage, details are unclear on just how serious the injury might be for Gordon, though he was clearly struggling as he exited the court. The 31-year-old Gordon is certainly a supporting player for Houston but, in the same breath, his scoring ability and long-distance shooting could be badly needed as the playoffs arrive later in August.

Prior to the hiatus, Gordon shot just 37 percent from the floor and 31.9 percent from three-point range in 2019-20, struggling visibly with his efficiency during the campaign. Still, Gordon has clear upside beyond that and, with Houston’s all-in approach on pace, space and perimeter player, it would be significant if the Rockets were forced to play short-handed should Gordon miss time.