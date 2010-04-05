Eric Gordon & Jordan Farmar Become Teammates For A Day

04.05.10 8 years ago

In Los Angeles, you’re either a fan of the Lakers or the Clippers. Sure they share the same building, but the two teams couldn’t be more different. Tomorrow though, Eric Gordon (Clippers) and Jordan Farmar (Lakers) will don the Champs Sports employee uniforms at Northridge Fashion Center in LA and work the register for fans as adidas and the NBA continue to put players to work.

If you decide to roll through, the guys will also be holding a raffle to giveaway prizes like game tickets and autographed items. Here are the details:

Tuesday, April 6
6 – 7 PM
Champs Sports @ Northridge Fashion Center
9301 Tampa Avenue, Space 39
Northridge, CA 91324

What other players would you love to see do something like this?

