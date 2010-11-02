Eric Gordon makes his case for a Dunk Contest spot

Second quarter, 7:40 on the clock, Spurs at Clippers. Staples Center. Eric Gordon must have been pissed off he didn’t make our list of Top 25 dunkers on the planet, or he’s tired of those who saw him rain threes at the FIBA World Championship pigeon-holing him as strictly a shooter. You know what it feels like when a grenade goes off? We don’t. But we’re assuming that’s what the rim felt. The Clips’ announcers were in the middle of an exchange with the sideline reporter when Gordon (23 pts, 11 asts) elevated and dunked on S.A. rookie James Anderson, causing play-by-play man Ralph Lawler to scream “OH ME, OH MY!” mid-sentence. “I’m sorry,” Lawler said after catching his breath. “I couldn’t contain that.” … Did we mention that may not have even been Gordon’s best dunk of the night? He threw down a straight disrespectful yam on Tim Duncan‘s head earlier in the first half … The Spurs dominate the Clippers for a living, though — 16 straight wins going into last night — and last night the bench came through to make it 17, as Gary Neal scored 16 points and Antonio McDyess grabbed 10 rebounds … Baron Davis was a last-minute scratch with a sore knee, but Spurs announcer Sean Elliott suggested there was more to the story. Elliott said any Clippers guard who isn’t on-board with passing the ball to Blake Griffin and making him the franchise’s featured player “might as well buy a ticket out of town,” and wondered if Baron was having trouble deferring to the rookie … Eric Bledsoe started in place of Baron, and was a bundle of rookie excitement right from tip-off. It wasn’t long before Tony Parker calmly walked him into the paint and gave him a little jump hook like, “Settle down, youngster.” … No doubt that Parker (19 pts, 9 asts, 3 stls) was putting in work, but Elliott was off when he said Bledsoe “has never seen anything like that” in regards to TP’s quickness. Except Bledsoe went up against John Wall probably every day in practice at Kentucky … Valid question posed on Twitter: How many of the Clipper girls originally tried out to be Laker girls and got cut? You could ask the same for some of the players, too …

Up in Sacramento, two Lottery-bound teams combined to put on quite a show. Andrea Bargnani went off for 28 points and had the Raptors flirting with a 20-piecing of the Kings, but they blew the momentum and the lead in the fourth quarter thanks to a combination of Tyreke Evans (23 pts, 7 rebs, 5 asts), Omri Casspi‘s shooting, and DeMarcus Cousins‘ offensive rebounding … Pretty simple down the stretch: Sacramento has Tyreke, who can create his own shot, whereas Toronto relies on a spot-up shooter like Bargnani and struggled to get good looks in the fourth quarter … Which contract makes more sense: Al Horford‘s 5-year, $60 million extension with Atlanta, or Mike Conley‘s 5-year, $45 million re-up with Memphis. The Grizzlies do realize they have to re-sign O.J. Mayo and Marc Gasol eventually, right? … Bulls/Blazers was billed as Derrick Rose vs. Brandon Roy, but turned into beautiful duel between Luol Deng and LaMarcus Aldridge. On his way to 33 points, Aldridge was killing on the block, hitting step-backs and feathery jump hooks. But it was Deng who had a career night in the Chicago win, going off for 40 points (14-19 FG). We don’t think Deng missed a mid-range shot all night, and nothing he did looked forced … Should D-Rose (16 pts, 13 asts) feel insulted that the Bulls announcers were in agreement that Joakim Noah is the best passer on the team? … Chicago rookie big man Omer Asik always seems to be in the right place to make something good happen offensively, but he struggles to finish at the rim and kind of stinks at the free-throw line. He’s got potential, but watching him makes you appreciate Noah’s game even more … The D-League Draft was held last night, and Nick Fazekas was the No. 1 overall pick, going to the Reno Bighorns. Other notables: Scottie Reynolds (1st round, Tulsa); Salim Stoudamire (1st, Idaho); Antonio Daniels (2nd, Texas); and 7-foot-3 former Kentucky and Globetrotters giant Shagari Alleyne went in the 7th round to the Austin Toros. Exactly how long would it take Duncan and McDyess to teach Alleyne to become an actual basketball player? Sometime before 2015? … We’re out like that rim Gordon dunked on …