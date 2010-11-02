Eric Gordon makes his case for a Dunk Contest spot

Second quarter, 7:40 on the clock, Spurs at Clippers. Staples Center. Eric Gordon must have been pissed off he didn’t make our list of Top 25 dunkers on the planet, or he’s tired of those who saw him rain threes at the FIBA World Championship pigeon-holing him as strictly a shooter. You know what it feels like when a grenade goes off? We don’t. But we’re assuming that’s what the rim felt. The Clips’ announcers were in the middle of an exchange with the sideline reporter when Gordon (23 pts, 11 asts) elevated and dunked on S.A. rookie James Anderson, causing play-by-play man Ralph Lawler to scream “OH ME, OH MY!” mid-sentence. “I’m sorry,” Lawler said after catching his breath. “I couldn’t contain that.” … Did we mention that may not have even been Gordon’s best dunk of the night? He threw down a straight disrespectful yam on Tim Duncan‘s head earlier in the first half … The Spurs dominate the Clippers for a living, though — 16 straight wins going into last night — and last night the bench came through to make it 17, as Gary Neal scored 16 points and Antonio McDyess grabbed 10 rebounds … Baron Davis was a last-minute scratch with a sore knee, but Spurs announcer Sean Elliott suggested there was more to the story. Elliott said any Clippers guard who isn’t on-board with passing the ball to Blake Griffin and making him the franchise’s featured player “might as well buy a ticket out of town,” and wondered if Baron was having trouble deferring to the rookie … Eric Bledsoe started in place of Baron, and was a bundle of rookie excitement right from tip-off. It wasn’t long before Tony Parker calmly walked him into the paint and gave him a little jump hook like, “Settle down, youngster.” … No doubt that Parker (19 pts, 9 asts, 3 stls) was putting in work, but Elliott was off when he said Bledsoe “has never seen anything like that” in regards to TP’s quickness. Except Bledsoe went up against John Wall probably every day in practice at Kentucky … Valid question posed on Twitter: How many of the Clipper girls originally tried out to be Laker girls and got cut? You could ask the same for some of the players, too …
Up in Sacramento, two Lottery-bound teams combined to put on quite a show. Andrea Bargnani went off for 28 points and had the Raptors flirting with a 20-piecing of the Kings, but they blew the momentum and the lead in the fourth quarter thanks to a combination of Tyreke Evans (23 pts, 7 rebs, 5 asts), Omri Casspi‘s shooting, and DeMarcus Cousins‘ offensive rebounding … Pretty simple down the stretch: Sacramento has Tyreke, who can create his own shot, whereas Toronto relies on a spot-up shooter like Bargnani and struggled to get good looks in the fourth quarter … Which contract makes more sense: Al Horford‘s 5-year, $60 million extension with Atlanta, or Mike Conley‘s 5-year, $45 million re-up with Memphis. The Grizzlies do realize they have to re-sign O.J. Mayo and Marc Gasol eventually, right? … Bulls/Blazers was billed as Derrick Rose vs. Brandon Roy, but turned into beautiful duel between Luol Deng and LaMarcus Aldridge. On his way to 33 points, Aldridge was killing on the block, hitting step-backs and feathery jump hooks. But it was Deng who had a career night in the Chicago win, going off for 40 points (14-19 FG). We don’t think Deng missed a mid-range shot all night, and nothing he did looked forced … Should D-Rose (16 pts, 13 asts) feel insulted that the Bulls announcers were in agreement that Joakim Noah is the best passer on the team? … Chicago rookie big man Omer Asik always seems to be in the right place to make something good happen offensively, but he struggles to finish at the rim and kind of stinks at the free-throw line. He’s got potential, but watching him makes you appreciate Noah’s game even more … The D-League Draft was held last night, and Nick Fazekas was the No. 1 overall pick, going to the Reno Bighorns. Other notables: Scottie Reynolds (1st round, Tulsa); Salim Stoudamire (1st, Idaho); Antonio Daniels (2nd, Texas); and 7-foot-3 former Kentucky and Globetrotters giant Shagari Alleyne went in the 7th round to the Austin Toros. Exactly how long would it take Duncan and McDyess to teach Alleyne to become an actual basketball player? Sometime before 2015? … We’re out like that rim Gordon dunked on …
and then u get Gordon in the Dunk contest and it’s the most boring ever..!
EG’s stuff on TD was just nasty…wonder if “Flash” is a good nick for him now that Wade is going DW3 !!!
Is it me or does Bargani lack the soft touch that shooters are supposed to have !!! The guy missed a couple of freebies by hitting the board too hard !!!
How about Reggie Evans.. The rebound machine :-/
Wow, Memphis is absolutely clueless. When you are in a small market you can’t overpay
– for your franchise player who shouldn’t be a franchise player
– for your starting point guard who shouldn’t even be a starting point guard
There are probably 50 guys in the d-league and overseas who can easily (and cheap) replace Conley. Wasn’t Z-Bo whining about not getting an extension lately? How are they gonna pay him, OJ and Gasol?
Don’t sleep on the KINGS and dismiss them as lottery bound just yet…
Antonio Daniels got drafted by the D-League!?!?!!?!?!?!?!?
Conley? Wow, did he like save the owners daughter from a flaming bus or some shit? I can’t understand how a shaky PG who almost EVERYONE rips is gonna be pulling 9 mil a year. This from the same guy who refuses to pay his rookies the average league sum.
SO OJ and Gasol are gonna get what? 13/year and 15 /year respectively I guess if this shit continues.
Conley better start dropping 15/7 this year smh
How soft is Bargniani is he gets ONE rebound. ONE. Reggie Evans gets like 20 and he only gets ONE. Pathetic. Even the Diggler pulls down like 8 per game, shit I bet PGs like Westbrook and Rondo out bard his ass.
too bad Gordon can’t dunk his team into the win column
…he’s the latest Nate Robinson
stunnaboy, you could look at what you said on the flip side, WHY should he crash the boards when Evans is there to specifically do that and shouldn’t those PG’s be embarrassed that a seven footer could beat them in a shootout with his eyes closed?
Also, last season he averaged about 6rpg which is not all that shit for an outside shooter.
Anyway… How good would the Bulls be if they kept LMA, thats definitely one of those WTF draft trades … and Rose needs to play like this more, hes a great scorer, but if he ups his assist game and allows Deng to be a finisher it makes the team so much more dangerous.
finally, Who is faster TP or Wall? id go with TP, he’s lighter, more agile and probably at this point in his career still a better ball handler so quicker with it in his hands……. untill he sprains his ankle again, then Wall would be quicker.
oh yeh, and LOL at 9 mill a year for mike conley, thats why you suck grizz.
@LMNOP
While you are right about Bargniani beating them in a shootout, having someone almost 1 feet shorter than you constantly out board you is pathetic. ONE. That’s why i brought up Dirk, he’s a perimeter guy and he still pulls down 8. And everyone rips on him for that.
I watch Raptor games and he doesn’t even TRY to get boards. I will applaud him for getting more efficient offensively but seriously, ONE?
OHHH MEEE OH MYY!!!!!!!!
[www.youtube.com]
so awesome
@LMNOP
You got a point there.
Iverson could have been first to ever get drafted overall #1 in the NBA and the D-league?
WTF fact: Portland had the 4th and 7th picks in the 2006 draft. They got tyrus thomas with the 4th pick and traded him with viktor khryapa to the bulls for the second pick (LMA). they drafted foye with the 7th pick and traded him (with cash) for Roy (6th pick). Straight up robbery. Without those trades, Portland would have Tyrus and Foye instead. WTF. and the guy responsible for all that just got fired last June. WTF.
@Stunnaboy, it is kinda pathetic, but with Reggie running round crashing boards like a dick grabbing Dennis Rodman i imagine the coaching staff probably want Bargs running into position to receive the ball and score instead of chasing loose balls. And while i agree at 7 feet tall he SHOULD come across a few more accidental rebounds, i think its UNDERSTANDABLE that a perimeter based player and a scorer might concern himself more with getting into the right areas to do his job than trying to do someone else’s.
I don’t understand, you’re not an outside shooter on the defensive end which is where you get the most rebounds.
Re: Who’s faster Parker or Wall?
End-to-end… I’d go with Wall.
@LMNOP: “And while i agree at 7 feet tall he SHOULD come across a few more accidental rebounds, i think its UNDERSTANDABLE that a perimeter based player and a scorer might concern himself more with getting into the right areas to do his job than trying to do someone else’s.”
Being a perimeter player explains why he doesn’t grab OFFENSIVE rebounds. Last I checked, he’s guarding the other team’s bigman who, more often than not, plays near the basket. He puts in no effort at all in tracking down rebounds and, i think we can all agree, is straight up pathetic for someone who can almost grab the mesh flat-footed.
one play last night, blake griffin fell down and was laying on the ground, blair went up for a rebound and as he jumpped fell back over griffin and missed the ball. the clippers play by play guy said “last year blair gets all those rebounds but not with blake in the game”. LMAO now thats good commentating.
As everyone else has said, that explains the lack of offensive boards, no way he doesn’t grab at least 5 defensive ones. The Kings shot maybe 30% first half and he only got ONE rebound. Pathetic.
How the Raptors lost that game is beyond me. Someone really needs to call Andrea out for his lack of boards.
Sean elliott is one of the worst commentators ever.
Bargniani averages a team leading 33.7 minutes and 3 boards a game. The following teammates average more than him
Linas Kleiza (29 min 3.7 Reb)
DeMar DeRozan (28 min 4 Reb)
Jarret Jack (25 min 4 Reb)
DAVID ANDERSON (14 min 4 Reb)
I’m dumbfounded,
When Keith Bogans is out boarding you, you have a problem.
Being the teams main scorer means that once the other team have jacked up their shot he’s gotta be off down the other end to get in position before they can set up their D.
Think about it, would you rather see him battling bigol Sam Dalembert, getting the shit kicked out of him and being useless on offense, but getting like 4 rebounds. Or, sticking to what he’s good at focusing his energy on scoring and letting Evans do the rebounding work.
and anyway, he got 2.
Conley’s contract extension is the reason some franhises (like the Grizzlies) will never win a championship.
Reggie Evans can really go after loose balls… just ask Chris Kaman!
Here’s the dunk on Tim Duncan:
[www.youtube.com]
Eric Gordon with no respect for human life!!!!
4 real tho the Clippers are fun to watch, EG is a helluva player AND athlete
After one of those Clipper dunks, the team thought it was a better idea to celebrate afterward, instead of guarding Manu getting an easy lay-up immediately after on the other end of the court. It just cancels the 2 pts they just earned with the dunk.
Reggie is grabbing those rebounds like they are balls…
Honestly, Bargs SHOULD have more rebounds, but with “the greasy molester” in the game, he can just focus on scoring and looking like a rooster. It creates a horrible dependancy, and promotes laziness, but it could work if Reggie keeps pulling down 15+ rbs a game (which I hope he does, I picked him up on my fantasy teams).
Reggie grabbed 19 rebounds, and 10 of them were offensive, who cares if he only gets 4pts a game, creating an additional 10 shots for his team is fucking gold. God damn is he one greasy bastard though, I could really see him hanging around under a bridge with a crew of child molesters and rapists (like in recent Dexter episode).
Hahaha the Grizzlies owner is a fucking dumb piece of shit. They were pretty close of making the playoffs last year, but now they will never be able to afford better players
definition of “those xxxxxxx are fun to watch” = dont win shit
So far this season I’ve seen 2 clipper games that’s 2 more than the last 20 years for me.
So no one is going to write it huh? I knw some of you watched the Bulls v Blazers game. Tell me Noah is still a good defender. Please show your lack of bball knowledge and say he did a good job on LMA. Like ive been posting for the last year, Noah has his positives (hustle, running the court, heart) but his negatives (no post D at all, cant rebound in traffic, no post game on O) are far worse for the Bulls to accept and call themselves a winning team and give him 60mil. What good is a center that cant post up or play post D. The game hasnt changed that much. Also Rose apparently reads these idiotic post on here from u haters. He has done everything in his power to win games so far even going outside himself and shooting 30xs. @LMOP Rose does pass like that every game, Deng (and the rest of the Bulls)doesnt shoot like that every game.
LMAO @ The Greasy Molester
Ive watched 2 Clipper games so far and lemme say.. that team is fun as shit to watch lol
Griffin could end up being OUT OF THIS WORLD……
Daam, im pissin everyone off today. Tomorrow I’m just gonna say agreeable shit like, Kobe Bryant is quite good and make an Eddy Curry fat joke.
This article fail to acknowledge (unless I missed it) that the 13 assist were Derrick Rose’s career high, according to ESPN Sportscenter.
Really!? Is that true? Wouldn’t surprise me though.
The Bulls need more games like this from him, Deng and Noah.
Stay tuned.
@ LMNOP
Lol! Who cares who you piss off? It’s your opinion. You entitled to it.
@ Lakeshow – Blake was standin beside Blair and made him look like a 9th grader. Dude is just bigger than everybody else, got those big mitts and jumps like GRAVITY IS OPTIONAL. Gonna hurt a lotta feelings this season lol
“gravity is optional” hahahahahahahahahahaha.
@ Chicagorilla –}} Noah’s shortcomings are well-documented but he’s more than serviceable at the 5 spot.
Plus he’s young, still hasn’t turned all of his potential into a reality.
Anyways, I think the Bulls have a luxury in a hard working hustling rebounding machine. When his O comes around, ohhhh boi!
And when Booz starts playing, you’ll probably have one of theeee best help defenders in Noah. So, that’s my $0.02, you got it good but you kinda don’t know it yet.
You’re sort of like the guy who wants to leave his wife even though his wife is fully freaky, faithful, fellatio-giving, fearful of God, and feather-ruffling.
She’s a keeper dude. You just don’t know it yet.
@36 Eddie Curry is fat, that is a good one…
@ Bangout
Maybe the best, most descriptive, symbolic analogy/post I’ve seen here on Dime!
Wow! Lol.
BANG OUT, AKA BROGS
Having a wife that is freaky, faithful, fellatio-giving and feather-ruffling (fuck fearing god, she should fear me and only me!)is great…but not if she’s ugly as fuck. One thing I think we can all agree about is Noah is uglier than fuck…
Yo somebody touched on it but it’s still bothering me… Did that line in smack really just say Antonio Daniels got drafted in the D-league draft? Different Antonio Daniels right?