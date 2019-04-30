Eric Gordon Gives Houston’s Offense A Much Needed Extra Dimension Against The Warriors

04.30.19 2 hours ago

Getty Image

You might not know it based on most of the discussion of the game over the 48 hours between Games 1 and 2 of the series between the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets, but there is actual basketball being played in between the referees’ calls and non-calls.

After a closely contested loss in the series opener, the Rockets have many questions to answer, but perhaps chief among them is the age-old query: how can Houston hold the fort for the few minutes James Harden rests each game? When they acquired Chris Paul in 2017, he was supposed to be the answer to that question on top of everything else he can do on the floor, but the Point God has trouble impacting the game at a high level against these Warriors, especially in lineups that can switch nearly across the board.

Enter Eric Gordon.

One of Houston’s two splashy 2016 signings, he and Ryan Anderson were brought in to boost the team’s offense around Harden and help take the team to the next level in terms of competitiveness in the Western Conference. One of those signings flamed out spectacularly, with Anderson having been traded twice in the last year and likely to be released from his contract this summer, but the other has flourished with the Rockets. Gordon has become nearly indispensable with his combination of outside shooting and defensive fortitude, but it’s a secondary area of his game that showed up in a big way in Game 1 to provide Houston with a scoring boost they needed.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Playoffs#Golden State Warriors
TAGSERIC GORDONGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSHouston RocketsNBA Playoffs
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Palms, Reptaliens, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

Crate-Digging: The Palms, Reptaliens, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

04.30.19 3 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.30.19 4 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.30.19 6 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.29.19 1 day ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.26.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.23.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP