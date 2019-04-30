Getty Image

You might not know it based on most of the discussion of the game over the 48 hours between Games 1 and 2 of the series between the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets, but there is actual basketball being played in between the referees’ calls and non-calls.

After a closely contested loss in the series opener, the Rockets have many questions to answer, but perhaps chief among them is the age-old query: how can Houston hold the fort for the few minutes James Harden rests each game? When they acquired Chris Paul in 2017, he was supposed to be the answer to that question on top of everything else he can do on the floor, but the Point God has trouble impacting the game at a high level against these Warriors, especially in lineups that can switch nearly across the board.

Enter Eric Gordon.

One of Houston’s two splashy 2016 signings, he and Ryan Anderson were brought in to boost the team’s offense around Harden and help take the team to the next level in terms of competitiveness in the Western Conference. One of those signings flamed out spectacularly, with Anderson having been traded twice in the last year and likely to be released from his contract this summer, but the other has flourished with the Rockets. Gordon has become nearly indispensable with his combination of outside shooting and defensive fortitude, but it’s a secondary area of his game that showed up in a big way in Game 1 to provide Houston with a scoring boost they needed.