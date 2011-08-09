Eric Gordon Wins The Indy Pro-Am

Last week, I posted highlights of Eric Gordon and George Hill showing out at the Indy Pro-Am. But the hometown kid saved his best effort for the championship game last Thursday, dropping a reported 46 points in the victory. Check it out.
What do you think?
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
This kid makes me think this is what Barkley would have looked like if he was a guard.
“to be young, gifted, and black”- Marvin Gaye