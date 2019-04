Getty Image

After eight seasons and three NCAA Tournament appearances, the Arkansas Razorbacks and head men’s basketball coach Mike Anderson parted ways in March. That left the program in search of a new voice but, on Sunday morning, word broke that Arkansas has set its sights on Nevada head coach Eric Musselman, with the expectation that the two sides will form a marriage beginning with the 2019-20 season.

Sources: Nevada's Eric Musselman is finalizing a deal to become the next head coach at Arkansas. Official announcement expected soon. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 7, 2019