Erica Wheeler Gave An Emotional Speech After She Made WNBA All-Star Game History In Las Vegas

07.27.19 2 hours ago

Getty Image

On Saturday in Las Vegas, Erica Wheeler made WNBA history when she became the first undrafted player to ever win All-Star MVP. The honors came after Wheeler hit the game-winning shot for the Western Conference — led by Las Vegas’ A’Ja Wilson — over the Eastern Conference squad helmed by Team Delle Donne.

Wheeler had 25 points and seven assists in the 129-126 win, including the game-winning three in the final seconds.

The trey was enough to get her MVP honors, and she gave an emotional speech after winning the award.

“The first thing I said to myself was, like, “Mom, thank you,” because more than ever I know she’s watching me,” Wheeler said to reporters after the game. “And like I tell everybody, what I do and how I do it, I do it for my mom.”

Wheeler made it clear she dedicated the win to her late mother, whose death nearly made her quit playing basketball for good. But despite tears, she was thrilled about the performance. And she definitely knew what the MVP win meant. Wheeler wore an “undrafted” shirt to her postgame interview and talked about the importance of her performance at All-Star Game on Saturday.

Wheeler averages a career-high 12.3 points per game this season, adding 2.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists.this year with the Indiana Fever.

