Erick Dampier should be on the Miami Heat any day now

Maybe he killed Pat Riley‘s fantasy team one year. Maybe Riley, a Kentucky alum, just doesn’t deal with people from Mississippi State. Those are about the only two logical reasons why Riley, master and commander of the Miami Heat, would not take the opportunity to sign free agent center Erick Dampier when he had the chance.

As the Heat stockpiled aging 7-footers during the offseason to cobble together a decent rotation of centers to put alongside Chris Bosh, Dampier unexpectedly hit the open market — and had only a brief flirtation with the Heat before the team reportedly decided they didn’t want him. Never mind that Dampier was a starter on playoff team (Dallas) just a few months ago, that he has a modicum of athletic ability left, and that he has 57 postseason games under his belt. Riley was content rolling with Joel Anthony, Zydrunas “The Glacier” Ilgauskas, Jamaal Magloire and rookie Dexter Pittman at the five.

Then the season started, and the Heat struggled against teams that had decent scorers/defenders up front: Celtics, Jazz, Grizzlies, Hornets. Bosh was getting bullied and Anthony’s lack of an offensive game left Miami basically playing 4-on-5 on one end of the court.

All the while, Dampier seemed like an obvious (and affordable) pickup for Miami. But it probably will (or should) happen now that Udonis Haslem has learned he’ll be sidelined until February with a foot injury.

“There’s a possibility we might need more rebounding,” Riley was quoted by ESPN. “We need more rebounding, and we need obviously somebody that is going to have a big body in the paint that can make a difference and have an impact. We will consider something like that.”

Dampier isn’t the perfect fit, but he’s a good fit. He can bang with guys like Dwight Howard and Shaq. He can rebound. He can defend. He doesn’t require anything more than putbacks and easy dunks on offense. And he’s still out there. Unless he’s just a miserable presence to have in the locker room, I don’t see why Miami doesn’t go and get him.

Whatever hang-up Riley had about signing Dampier before, it has to look a little bit more unreasonable today.