Ernie Johnson Made Charles Barkley Wear A Georgia Football Helmet After The Bulldogs Beat Auburn

11.15.18 26 mins ago

TNT

The 2017 college football season was pretty kind to the Georgia Bulldogs, as Kirby Smart’s team reached the national title game before succumbing to Alabama. However, the low point of Georgia’s season came in a 23-point blowout loss to Auburn in November and, when that occurred, Inside The NBA personalities Ernie Johnson and Charles Barkley engaged in some shenanigans.

Of course, Barkley is perhaps the most famous alumnus of Auburn, whereas Johnson attended Georgia. That confluence led the entire TNT panel to pile on Johnson following the lopsided contest and, in short, hilarity ensued.

The 2018 battle was much kinder to Georgia, as it thumped Auburn by a 27-10 margin this past week. On the heels of that result, Johnson had the opportunity to deliver a bit of payback to Barkley, as the two had a friendly pregame wager.

