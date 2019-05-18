NBA on TNT

With the first two games of the Eastern Conference Finals taking place in Milwaukee for the first time since 2001, it afforded TNT’s “Inside The NBA” host Ernie Johnson a unique opportunity: to return to the neighborhood he grew up in.

Johnson, now 62, and the rest of his crew were on site doing pre and postgame inside Fiserv Forum, and before Friday’s Game 2 they went back and visited Johnson’s childhood home in the Enderis Park neighborhood of Milwaukee. The neighborhood held a block party for the homecoming, and Milwaukee mayor Tom Barrett declared the day, May 17th, to be “Ernie Johnson, Jr. Day.”