ESPN Will Re-Air The 1998 NBA All-Star Game Tonight

With the success of The Last Dance, ESPN has made some additions to its upcoming broadcast schedule to try and capitalize on the interest in their documentary on Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls.

In the four weeks following The Last Dance, ESPN will move up the premiere dates of three other documentaries on Lance Armstrong (a two-part doc), Bruce Lee, and the 1998 home run chase between Sammy Sosa and Mark McGwire. Those will continue to fill the Sunday night airspace on ESPN, as they hope to continue drawing audiences with in-depth looks at iconic figures in the world of sports.

In the more immediate, ESPN has added the 1998 NBA All-Star Game to its lineup for tonight — Wednesday, May 6 — offering fans a chance to watch the game that led Episode 5 of The Last Dance and features Kobe Bryant’s first All-Star appearance and Michael Jordan’s last as a member of the Bulls. That will be shown at 9:30 p.m. ET, following a re-air of Game 2 from the 2011 NBA Finals between the Mavs and Heat. They will also show the 98 All-Star Game again on Sunday at 5 p.m. ET in the lead up to this week’s episodes of The Last Dance.

The other retro NBA offerings from ESPN and ABC this week include a trio of Cavs-Warriors Finals games, starting with Game 6 of the 2015 NBA Finals at 2 p.m. ET this Saturday on ABC, followed by Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals at 8 p.m. Saturday night. Sunday, ABC will show Game 5 of the 2017 NBA Finals at 3 p.m. ET>