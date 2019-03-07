ESPN

Adam Silver’s comments about the happiness, or lack thereof, of NBA players today and how social media effects mental health at the MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference this week became a major topic of conversation.

Silver, speaking with The Ringer’s Bill Simmons, noted that he felt a lot of players in the league were truly unhappy, and that social media played a major role in that. This garnered a response from Charles Barkley, who insisted because NBA players were rich they didn’t have problems, which in turn caused Jay Williams to take issue with that this morning.

However, before that, ESPN’s Get Up! played the clip of Silver’s comments before discussing them. As many viewers noticed, the video zoomed way in on Silver, cropping out former ESPN employee Bill Simmons, and many felt this was a purposeful (and petty) choice.