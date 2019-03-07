ESPN Insists Cropping Bill Simmons Out Of Video With Adam Silver Wasn’t Purposeful

03.07.19 2 hours ago

ESPN

Adam Silver’s comments about the happiness, or lack thereof, of NBA players today and how social media effects mental health at the MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference this week became a major topic of conversation.

Silver, speaking with The Ringer’s Bill Simmons, noted that he felt a lot of players in the league were truly unhappy, and that social media played a major role in that. This garnered a response from Charles Barkley, who insisted because NBA players were rich they didn’t have problems, which in turn caused Jay Williams to take issue with that this morning.

However, before that, ESPN’s Get Up! played the clip of Silver’s comments before discussing them. As many viewers noticed, the video zoomed way in on Silver, cropping out former ESPN employee Bill Simmons, and many felt this was a purposeful (and petty) choice.

Around The Web

TOPICS#ESPN#Bill Simmons
TAGSbill simmonsESPN

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.05.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.04.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.04.19 3 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.01.19 6 days ago
Crate-Digging: Beach Youth, Wine Lips, And More Bandcamp Albums From February 2019

Crate-Digging: Beach Youth, Wine Lips, And More Bandcamp Albums From February 2019

02.28.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.26.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP