ESPN Will Air NBA 2K League Games Live During The 2020 Season

The NBA 2K League will kick off its third season on Tuesday night with a pair of games at 7 p.m. ET — Cavs Legion will take on Pacers Gaming, while 76ers GC and Raptors Uprising GC will go head-to-head. Then, in a pair of virtual tilts scheduled to tip off at 9 p.m., Kings Guard Gaming and Warriors Gaming Squad will take the floor, as will Mavs Gaming and Hawks Talon GC.

As always, the games will be broadcast on Twitch, but this year, the 2K League will feature a new way to watch. The league announced on Tuesday morning that games will be broadcast by ESPN during the 2020 campaign. For the first few weeks of the season, the games that occur on Tuesday evenings will take place on ESPN2, while games on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will air on the ESPN App and on ESPN.com.

There's a new way to watch NBA 2K League games this season! 🚨 ESPN networks present @NBA2KLeague LIVE throughout the 2020 season. Tuesdays | 7 p.m. ET | ESPN2 Wednesdays-Fridays | 7 p.m. ET | ESPN App More: https://t.co/gStRHtlYPM pic.twitter.com/Br68XmynGA — NBA2KLeague (@NBA2KLeague) May 5, 2020

According to a release, games will air on ESPN2 through May 19, with details about where games will be broadcast starting on May 26 coming some time in the future. With few other live sports going on right now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, eSports have been thrust into the spotlight, and as a result, Tuesday’s broadcast on the Worldwide Leader will serve as the first linear telecast of 2K League games in the United States.