ESPN Broadcaster Says “His Owner” In Reference To Doc Rivers

04.29.14 4 years ago

Doc Rivers sat down for a pre-game press conference before tonight’s Game 5 at Staples Center. It came after the historic lifetime ban Adam Silver handed down on Clippers owner Donald Sterling. While reporting on the event, an ESPN broadcaster used an unfortunate bit of phrasing in lieu of recent events.

When referring to Doc, the ESPN broadcaster called Sterling “his owner,” before admitting it was a bad choice of words. You think?

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

We’re guessing ESPN is going to be using a different set of words for the guy who made the flub.

If you want to watch someone a lot smarter talking, here’s Doc in his pre-game press conference tonight:

What do you think?

