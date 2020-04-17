ESPN Dropped A Five-Minute Clip From The First Episode Of ‘The Last Dance’

With basketball fans jonesing for any hoops content amid the NBA’s suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ESPN decided to push up the release date of its highly-anticipated documentary The Last Dance. It gives fans a look into the final year of Michael Jordan’s tenure with the Chicago Bulls, and while it was originally slated to air this June, the 10-part series will make its debut this Sunday.

Prior to its release, ESPN decided to release a clip on its Twitter account. In it, context is given regarding the tensions that existed in Chicago following the team’s championship in 1996-97. There was some uncertainty about the team keeping the band together following that win, to the point that Jordan, in his postgame presser after knocking off the Utah Jazz, said “we’re entitled to defend what we have until we lose it.”

The clip ends with a quick look at the team’s general manager, Jerry Krause, who wasn’t happy with the lack of credit he received for his role in the team’s success.

Can't wait for Sunday? Neither can we. So we're dropping five minutes from the first episode of #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/qW0Z3rmSxr — ESPN (@espn) April 17, 2020

It’s unclear when this airs in the context of the first episode, but this does set the table nicely for what we can assume happens early on. The series kicks off on Sunday night, with the first episode airing at 9 p.m. EST on ESPN and the second episode airing immediately after.