ESPN Is Going All Out In Its Coverage Of The NBA Summer League

#NBA Summer League 2018 #ESPN
Associate Editor
07.06.18

Getty Image

As the NBA Summer League has grown in profile over the last few years, so has the amount of media attention that gets dedicated to the league’s summer showcase. For example, the author of this here post is composing it while on a plane headed to Las Vegas for the festivities. (SHAMELESS PLUG: Follow along with all of our Summer League content right here!)

ESPN has especially made it a point to go all-in on covering the Summer League, as it is teaming up with NBA TV to broadcast every game in one way or another. In addition to that, ESPN announced on Friday that it will try to present a number of other ways that fans can watch Summer League action.

The Worldwide Leader put out a release regarding four “alternate viewing experiences” that fans can have on ESPN3 and the ESPN app. The ones that have names that describe themselves are the “Hometown Live Call” and “SkyCam View,” the former has local broadcast teams, while the latter will broadcast games at a unique angle. There’s also the “Dueling Analyst” broadcast, which will look to cause some sort of competition between announcers.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Summer League 2018#ESPN
TAGSESPNNBA Summer League 2018

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Meek Mill And Future

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Meek Mill And Future

07.06.18 3 hours ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

07.05.18 1 day ago 10 Comments
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.03.18 3 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

07.03.18 3 days ago
The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.02.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: Dott, Croatia And More Bandcamp Albums From June

Crate-Digging: Dott, Croatia And More Bandcamp Albums From June

06.29.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP