ESPN Is Going All Out In Its Coverage Of The NBA Summer League

As the NBA Summer League has grown in profile over the last few years, so has the amount of media attention that gets dedicated to the league’s summer showcase. For example, the author of this here post is composing it while on a plane headed to Las Vegas for the festivities. (SHAMELESS PLUG: Follow along with all of our Summer League content right here!)

ESPN has especially made it a point to go all-in on covering the Summer League, as it is teaming up with NBA TV to broadcast every game in one way or another. In addition to that, ESPN announced on Friday that it will try to present a number of other ways that fans can watch Summer League action.

The Worldwide Leader put out a release regarding four “alternate viewing experiences” that fans can have on ESPN3 and the ESPN app. The ones that have names that describe themselves are the “Hometown Live Call” and “SkyCam View,” the former has local broadcast teams, while the latter will broadcast games at a unique angle. There’s also the “Dueling Analyst” broadcast, which will look to cause some sort of competition between announcers.