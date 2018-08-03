ESPN’s Real Plus-Minus Projections Predict The Lakers Missing The Playoffs

08.03.18

LeBron James has made the playoffs every year since the 2005-06 campaign. He has not missed out on participating in the NBA Finals since the 2010 postseason. Basically, the basketball world has not only gotten conditioned to watching James participate in the playoffs, but the standard operating procedure has been watching him and his teams compete for a championship.

However, no longer is James in the Eastern Conference, as he decided to move west for the first time in his career and join the Los Angeles Lakers. It was a risky move, both because of how stacked the Western Conference is and because the Lakers are built around a young core without much postseason experience. But still, they have LeBron James, so they should make the postseason … right?

According to ESPN’s Kevin Pelton (in an article for ESPN Insider, which you should subscribe to posthaste), that might be a little too ambitious of a goal for the first year of the LeBron Lakers. Pelton used Real Plus-Minus projections, which have the Lakers just on the outside looking in.

