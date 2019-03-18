ESPN Accidentally Revealed The Women’s NCAA Tournament Bracket Early

03.18.19 2 hours ago

Getty Image

For teams on the bubble, Selection Sunday and Selection Monday are hugely anticipated days, as they await the announcement of whether they made the NCAA Tournament field.

Those with automatic bids through conference tournaments and those that know they’ll be dancing also huddle together to find out who they’ll be playing against and where. It’s a huge production, with the men’s selection show shared alternately by CBS and Turner, and the women’s selection show the following day on ESPN.

Unfortunately, the women’s bracket was spoiled by a production error hours before it was supposed to be revealed on the 7 p.m. ET selection show special. ESPNU ran a Bracketology show on Monday afternoon that was supposed to be discussing the men’s bracket, but the graphics package they showed was of the women’s brackets that weren’t supposed to be released until hours later.

