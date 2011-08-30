Euroleague Teams & Players To Be Featured In NBA JAM

#Style – Kicks and Gear
08.30.11 7 years ago 3 Comments

Just when you got worried about what basketball video games were going to look like this fall, I’m here with some good news: Euroleague players will be featured in the upcoming release of NBA JAM: On Fire Edition. This is the first time that European clubs will be officially represented in the NBA JAM franchise.

Gamers will be able to choose from the four teams that made the last Euroleague Final Four: Dimitris Diamantidis and Mike Batiste of Panathinaikos Athens, Lior Eliyahu and Sofoklis Schortsanitis of Maccabi Electra Tel Aviv, Bo McCalebb and Ksistof Lavrinovic of Montepaschi Siena, and Sergio Llull and Carlos Suarez of Real Madrid.

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

TAGSBo McCalebbCarlos SuarezDimitris DiamantidisEA SPORTSFeatured GalleryKsistof LavrinovicLior EliyahuMike BatisteNBA JAMNBA JAM: On Fire EditionSergio LlullSofoklis SchortsanitisStyle - Kicks and Gear

