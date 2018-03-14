Evan Turner Told Fans Who Criticize His Contract To ‘Kiss My Ass’

Getty Image

Many NBA teams are still paying, both literally and figuratively, for their actions during the summer of 2016, when the NBA’s salary camp skyrocketed and provided an opportunity for enormous paydays for those who timed their availability well.

Blazers swingman Evan Turner fit that bill perfectly, and as a result, he was rewarded with a four-year, $70 million contract that lured him to Portland after the best season of his career as a member of the Boston Celtics.

Since arriving in Portland, however, Turner has come under fire for not necessarily performing up to the level of a player with his salary. Though he certainly isn’t alone in that particular situation (say hello to Timofey Mozgov, Luol Deng, Joakim Noah and many others), Turner had a strong message for those who criticize him through the lens of his salary.