Everybody Hates Brook

Feel bad for Brook Lopez. The ONE time dude goes into a game this season thinking he’s got a victory in the bag — seeing as the Sophomores traditionally treat the Rookies like frat pledges in the Rookie Challenge — he still ends up taking a loss. Not only that, but the guy Brook was guarding most of the night, DeJuan Blair, he of the 6-4 stature and orange peels holding his knees together, posted a 22-point, 23-rebound effort that should have won him MVP … You could tell Brook was frustrated at the end, too. Late in the second half Tyreke Evans (the official MVP with 26 points and five steals) tried to dribble between Brook’s legs and slip around him on the baseline, but Brook just pushed him out of bounds instead. Then in the final seconds, Blair was about to score when Brook literally tackled him, but still gave up the and-one … Russell Westbrook dropped 40 points in the Rookie Challenge loss, Mike Beasley
scored 28, Brandon Jennings had 22 and eight dimes for the rooks, and James Harden scored 22 … One-word review of the Dunk-In? Forgettable. First off, it’s not a good sign when Blair had the best dunk of the night (going off-glass to himself during the rookie game). Second, this thing was flawed from the beginning when they chose Eric Gordon. We love EJ at Dime — he’s been down with us since high school — but it was tough for people to get excited because he’s not known as a dunker. And if you’re TNT, why even show the graphic that said DeRozan has 33 in-game dunks, while Gordon only has seven? They would’ve been better off with Westbrook or Rudy Fernandez … DeRozan won easily. Even though he rocked the lefty reverse between-the-legs (think Jason Richardson in ’03) and the full-extension windmill at about half-speed, most important was that DeRozan made his dunks on the first try, while Gordon kept missing. And
we could’ve sworn we saw EJ come down limping after one of his attempts … After Dime tweeted that “37-year-old” J-Rich was MVP the last time the Rookies won, J-Rich hit us back: “Damn Dime u added 8yrs, I’m 29.” To which Charlie Bell replied, “J-Rich u do look old as hell. LOL.” … Dwight Howard did a solid job on color commentary, plus he may have permanently saddled Marc Gasol with the “Baby Jesus” nickname and Brandon Jennings with “Gumby.” We could envision a scenario where Dwight is the next Charles Barkley-type TV personality after his playing days, except for two things: (1) Dwight will have like $450 million in the bank by the time he’s retired, and (2) We might not even be watching TV by then. It’ll be something with a chip in your brain that takes you right into the arena … Or at least Dwight was doing OK until Barkley and Kenny Smith showed up for the Dunk-In acting like somebody’s drunk uncles at Thanksgiving, bent on instigating a fight and making everybody uncomfortable. Barkley kept egging Dwight to talk trash about Shaq, even after Dwight told him he didn’t wanna get into it … Our guys on the ground in Dallas reported from the post-game media session that Omri Casspi showed up “with more than a minyon of folks following him. He’s like Moses.” We also heard JYD Jerome Williams was wandering around with a microphone that may or may not have been plugged in … Did you catch the debut of the new “We Are the World” video during the Olympics opening ceremonies? Not trying to hate on something done for a good cause, but it was just a strange brew of artists to have in the same place: Jennifer Hudson, Nicole from the Pussycat Dolls, Janet Jackson (split-screen with an old clip of Michael), Barbara Streisand, Celine Dion, Lionel Ritchie, Kelly Clarkson, Toni Braxton, Gladys Knight, Lil Wayne (really), Randy Jackson, Will.i.am, LL Cool J, Faith Evans, Wyclef, Trey Songz, Kanye (wearing shades indoors) and Busta Rhymes, to name a few. And somehow they forgot to invite Gen. Larry Platt … We’re out like JYD …
Everybody Hates Brook
Was never much of a Nate Robinson fan, but I think he did a pretty good job on the mic as well. Real honest and seemingly genuine down-to-Earth cat. I’m actually cheering for the dude now…
Sucks to be Brook…
Dejuan the Bear, Blair the Beast! Heavy D!
Oh sweet baby Jesus, I cannot WAIT to get one of those microchips you are talking about, SIMULATED MASCULINITY! Sweet…
Wait no, that would be an intrusive tool of the Antichrist, and pure evil. Forgot about that part. I thought HDTV was okay enough?
dallas and wiz trade butler for howard!!
@2: yeah, it sucks, being in the NBA, earning millions of $ to play ball. Poor Brook.
lmao baby jesus and moses…those are the best nicknames ever i hope they stick! oh and gumby too lol
@5….HATER.
It also should’ve been co rookies wth Tyreke & Blair. The funniest part was everyone reactions. Especially Brook shaking his head. Curry & BJ were blown away. Welcome to the N.B.A. Fellas. Where basketball comes last.
Eric Gordon was embarrassed. WHY? At least Tyreke did the right thing & acknowledged Blair. Even he was confused. They had to distinguish Tyreke as the R.O.Y.
The Rooks were going to win even if Rose played.
Dime, hating on people doing good shit gets easier and easier as you get more experience. Take my word on that ;)
Blair is a beast, but I think if I hear about his fucking ACLs one more fucking time I’m going to rip mine out and send em to em.
Why do you guys keep referring to Eric Gordon as EJ?
Ok for real I know you all call Dwight the Centaur (prolly spelled that wrong) but Blair has to be like
The Tyrant or something real official.
The Tyrant = A ruler who exercises power in a harsh, cruel manner.
Enjoying the All Star Events thus far.
Jay EJ = Eric Gordon Jr.
Oh and even Tyreke Evans momma would tell you DeJuan Blair got robbed for the MVP. The dude had 20 rebs before he had 20 points.
Hey it’s Smack, The Hangover Edition…
ok that was the worst smack yet, and blair got fucked. that is just another example of why the fans have no right to choose.
blair got robbed
They should start calling Brook Lopez “Midas Touch” – at least for this year.
EJ’s windmill off the glass was the best dunk of the weekend so far. He wasn’t embarrassed because he’s not a dunker. DeRozan was supposed to win… dunking is his only purpose in the NBA. If dunking didnt exist he would not be a pro ball player because that’s the only thing he does well. Thus far the All-Star weekend festivities have been absolute trash.
Just sayin that Blair should have been MVP, in case no one agrees with me.
Enjoyed that rookie/soph game quite a bit. Horse was Atrocious! Dudes couldn’t hit anything until the 3-point shoot off.
Agree with post 1, 808, re. Nate Rob on the mic at that rookie/soph game too. Came across like a real good down-to-earth dude. I too now am a fan.