Everybody Hates (guarding) Chris

Erick Dampier was almost the headline photo for today’s Smack. Seriously. In the late stages of the fourth quarter of Mavs/Hornets, Damp (16 pts, 14 rebs, 3 blks) was the most clutch player in the building, getting a putback off a Dirk Nowitzki miss to break a tie, catching an alley-oop from Jason Kidd on the next possession, then scoring on another tip-in with 16 seconds left. That should’ve been the dagger, but Dallas killed themselves at the free-throw line in the final seconds: Jason Terry missed one after Chris Paul got T’d up for arguing a push-off call (CP had pushed off on J.J. Barea like 3-4 times in the fourth, but didn’t get called for it until what looked like N.O.’s last-chance possession), then Barea missed two freebies to keep the Hornets alive. Keep in mind that Dirk had fouled out by that point. The misses set up Peja Stojakovic‘s three to force overtime, a risky call by Byron Scott to go with a guy who hadn’t hit a shot all night over Paul, who hadn’t missed a three all night … Did you catch Drew Gooden‘s reaction to the Peja three? On the bench in street clothes, Gooden dropped his head when the net snapped and looked like a wino about to slump over on the sidewalk … While the fourth quarter had belonged to Terry (35 pts, 12-18 FG) and CP (39 pts, 14-23 FG), the overtime belonged to the bigs. David West and Emeka Okafor got a couple early buckets to give the Hornets the lead, then Okafor swatted Shawn Marion on a crucial possession. CP’s free throws and Bobby Brown‘s exclamation-point dunk closed it out … When he puts on his Angry Face or his Whiny Face, David West (25 pts, 10 rebs, 5 asts, 3 stls) kind of looks like the kid from “Everybody Hates Chris” … With so much talk of CP and Carmelo dropping crazy buckets early into the season, has anyone noticed that Kobe Bryant is going nuts? Last night’s 41-spot against the Rockets was his second 40-point effort in the last three outings, bumping his average to 33.2 for the season. While Kobe gave Shane Battier the business on the block and getting to the rim, Trevor Ariza (5-21 FG) couldn’t really return fire with Ron Artest all in his shirt … Ariza did force overtime with a three with 14 seconds left, but L.A. won the free-throw battle in the extra frame. Andrew Bynum (17 pts, 17 rebs) hit the go-ahead free throw with 24 seconds left … We’re not naming names, but some Celtics fan in the Dime office was talking about his squad maybe going 17-0 through the month of November and making Al Jefferson cry last night in Minnesota. So about that — well, Big Al (18 pts) and Buckets Pecherov (24 pts) looked like Boozer and Memo out there, and the Celts barely escaped with a two-point win. Every team has nights like where their legs are dead, especially an older group like Boston that’s on the second part of a back-to-back on the road, but there were enough red flags to maybe chill on the 72-win talk … Doc Rivers post-game on Rasheed, who was front-rimming almost every jumper he took: “What I was urging for him was, attack the basket because clearly he had no legs. None of our jump shots were going to go.” When was the last time ‘Sheed attacked the basket? Maybe if you wrapped a referee’s shirt around the rim and hung a whistle on the net …
Meanwhile, the Magic are looking as strong as anybody in the League, getting some of their swagger back in hanging 122 points on the Suns last night in a blowout. With Vince Carter (ankle) sitting out, Dwight Howard put up 25 points and Jameer Nelson added 16 and 10 assists. Those two also hooked up on an off-the-glass ‘oop. Going into the game, we said Jason Richardson needed to have a big game for Phoenix to compete; he went 0-for-4 and finished scoreless … In the middle of Memphis’ 22-2 run in the first quarter that threatened to put the Warriors to bed early, the GS announcers were taking turns killing Allen Iverson for his recent “I’m not a reserve” comments; as if their team hasn’t been a three-ring circus of absolute clowns over the years. The sideline reporter even called A.I. “selfish” without hesitation. Meanwhile, the GS fans were about to raise a mutiny on their team, with the boos growing loudest whenever Corey Maggette took a jumper instead of going to the rim … The Warriors recovered from that run, though, and pulled themselves from the ranks of the winless with a — we’re not joking — efficient and balanced offensive attack. Monta Ellis (24 pts, 12 asts, 5 stls) looked like an actual point guard, and Anthony Morrow scored 24 without his usual reckless jacking … One GS announcer declared Morrow the best three-point shooter in the League. Seeing as Morrow isn’t near the top of any three-point stat categories so far this season, the announcer must have been saying Morrow is just generally the best shooter from deep. Would anybody not related to Anthony Morrow agree with that? … Iverson played 27 minutes off the bench, putting up 18 points and seven assists and looking a little more willing to shoot than he did in his debut. But once again, he was taken out with about five minutes left in the fourth quarter and didn’t return … Other big stat lines from Wednesday: Dwyane Wade dropped 40 points (14-26 FG) in a win at Washington, while Gilbert Arenas had 32 points on what seemed like 50 shots in the loss; Joe Johnson and Jamal Crawford scored 26 apiece in a win at Sacramento; Ty Lawson had 23 points off the bench in a blowout win at New Jersey; Chris Bosh scored 25 and Andrea Bargnani put up 23 and 12 boards in a win over Detroit; and David Lee posted 20 points and 19 rebounds in a loss to Indiana … One time Chris Duhon drove left and went into the air with the idea of passing to a cutting Lee. But when Duhon looked and found Lee covered, he twisted his body in mid-air and slammed the ball off the backboard — and it happened to fall into Lee’s hands for a bucket. Clyde Frazier and Mike Breen couldn’t decide if Duhon had done that on purpose. You know if it was somebody like Kobe or Chris Paul, the announcers wouldn’t doubt for a second that they’d meant to do it … We’re out like ‘Sheed attacking the basket …
lakers/rockets was a pretty good game… cats were trading buckets…
Why the fuck is Trevor Ariza taking 21 shots? Has the world gone mad?
Anthony Morrow “reckless jacking”???
I know it’s hard for a casual fan like yourself to pay attention to the Warriors but FYI… Anthony Morrow lead the league in 3PT% last year. Yes, he IS the best 3PT shooter in the NBA, and no I’m not related to him.
wow Ariza and Artest had pretty much the same stats,lol, hmm… what was the point of this trade again?
yeah I was going to say the same thing. Isn’t leading the league in3pt% enough to be in the discussion?
Anthony Morrow sucks.
agreed ariza should not be taking that many shots on a NBA team, but who else is gonna for rockets? Chuck Hayes ???
That’s why he’s not in the discussion.
relax guys. Celts struggled because it was the 2nd of a back to back. Celts will still go 73-9. You heard it here first.
The more I watch CP3, the more I am beginning to dislike him. I mean, he got mad handles and running the point quite good but the pushing off and dirty plays are begining to tick me off.
i think the C’s ain’t gunnin’ for that 72 win record… they would be needin’ to rest their starters at some point in the season and take it easy… why would they bust they asses for 72 wins if that would eventually break ’em down come playoff time? chip > 72 wins… but chip + 73 wins = sweet…
Ron-Ron value will shine comes playoffs time. Defend the likes of Melo, Roy, Lebron, and Double P.
Kobe is too small to defend Melo.
Chuck Hayes was balling the lakers up last night
Jamal Crawford is going to work out nice for Atlanta
Morrow shot 70% on 3’s in the summer league 2 years ago the win MVP. His first start last year he shot 15 of 20 and dropped 37pts & 11rebs. He led the NBA in 3pt% last year, his rookie year, something that had never been done. This summer league he set the record for points in a game, 47. This preseason he led the NBA in scoring PTs per game. All of these with high fg%s. He never recklessly jacks, its actually routinely a Dubs problem of not getting him enough shots. “Reckless jacking?” Try 10-12 shooting 4-4 on 3s. Look up the facts before talking shit. Dime always does this. Big mouth with little substance. And Luke Walton, you suck.
That’s all y’all got on the Cs and Wolves game. How about KG foulin Brewer by grabbin him up FROM BEHIND and the gutless Donaghue…..sorry, referee, callin it a jumpball. Gutless reffin caused a Wolves a chance to upset.
Doesn’t change the fact that Morrow sucks.
we all thought kobe was gonna take a back seat with the scoring and defer to the rest of the team this season. but with pau out, ron still adjusting and the bench being crap, kobe has once again had to shoulder the load of the offense
Hey say what you will about the non-replacement refs, but they communicate. Double whistle, they check with each other (hence the time it took to say foul or jump) one with the face on angle and the baseline said “jump” while the ref on sideline thought foul but had the worse angle. Great communication is the key to good officiating. And that was all ball on the replay. Can’t whine after the instant replay homey.
Oh, and any reference to “donaghy” court is an automatic T, pretty much nationwide. So all you city league and rec guys know.
I like post 10 – totally agree
Chris Paul pushes off more than a virgin does that first time
Celts are 10 deep, they can bench their starters and still beat a lot of teams with Sheed,House, Big Baby and the rest. 73 wins+ the chip is a sure thing. Lakers don’t have a deep bench anymore. Cavs and Magic cant beat them too. Banner # 18 baby!
i believe TWU and i both have been calling out cp for all of his mess for at least a couple yrs now, good to see the ref stepped up and called him on one of the 90000000 times he pushed off last night, and the game before, and the game before….. you get the idea.
lakers are THIN! in case you guys dont remember, just saying. rockets are thin also and they played their hearts out. you know your thin when brian cook comes in long enough to not even register on the box score lmao. the game was reffed about as well as can be asked for. here in houston there has been a whole lot of talk about david andersen taking on the starters role over hayes. i EL O EL at that every time too. that guy has to be kissing yao’ ass daily, if yao had not gone down, he would never be in the NBA.
thin
roger that rangerjohn. Lakers are thinner than Kate Moss.
73-9?
You are absolutly out of your fucking mind..
73-9…
Put your money where your mouth is…
73-9?
A team Almost losing to the Twolves?
That team will beat the Bull’s record?
Hmmm…
Stop dreamin’. cat.
53-29 is more like it
CP is funny. He play dirty as hell, then turns and cry to the refs.
Last night was a great game.
To still push the defending champs to OT and still have a chance, …I ain’t mad.
Houston Up!
Congrats LA.
to comment on someone saying tht artest and ariza pretty much had the same stats last night and wht was the point of the trade, u obviously didnt see the portland game or the golden state game. at this point ariza is worth so much more thn artest. and quit hating on ariza takng 21 shots, he has to be our scorer, like someone said earlier, who’s gonna do it-chuck? LOL-funny but sad. anyway my boys played a hell of a good game last night and kobe needed to drop 40+ to beat us. look at the box scores of both squads and its funny to see the disparity of both teams scoring. the rockets scoring was coming from everywhere…cant hate tho Kobe was ballin, wht can u do. AND MISS ME WITH DUMB ASS RON ARTEST. boy we took a chance on you last season, everybody really thought u were crazy. You got ur head together finally, maybe working with adelman again helped, but for u to start talking shit about our squad. sayin “i was there only 1 season and we didnt do anything…” wow…i was actually a little sad to see u act like tht…so to hell with ron artest!!
C-Webb said Morrow was the 2nd best shooter in the league after Ray Allen.
73-9. unless Doc decides to call off the dogs at the end of the regular season. It doesn’t really matter if they dont get 73 though. We’re hoisting banner # 18 in June. Lakers will get destroyed in the finals.
“Celts are 10 deep, they can bench their starters and still beat a lot of teams with Sheed,House, Big Baby and the rest.”
– ain’t sure about that…
Celt’s bench isn’t crap. match them up against Hawks:
Jamal Crawford is miles better than House. Crawford ALONE makes Atlanta’s bench better than the mixed nuts the Celtics have to offer up.
Zaza would beat the hell out of old man Rasheed. (Yes Rasheed would get 2-3 3-pointers, but that would be it.)
Joe Smith and Big Baby = draw.
Mo Evans and Daniels = draw.
Shelden Williams = Hawks’ castoff.
Celts are simply benefiting from very friendly, home court heavy opening schedule–just like every year.
Make that “Celt’s bench is crap.”
Just a little blurb about Ty Lawson and no mention of the UNDEFEATED Nugz…huh??
Dime must have been too busy watching the pinstripes last night.
I know..I know we pasted the Nyets…but still. We’re one of the only undefeated teams left and we we’re also on the back end of a back2back and no talk of us struggling thru an ugly 1st half to come back and put up 44 in the 3rd and 122 for the game….but I digress (sp?)
I hate Corey Brewer, but that was certainly a foul by KG. It’s not even close.
i would venture to say if scola and/or hayes had not fouled out the rockets win that game. especially had scola not fouled out. i will say i dont remember to many or any full on bogus calls though.
it is a testament to the heart of the rockets and to the lack of depth of the lakers. neither team is scaring anyone right about now, i dont expect the rockets to do much of anything as the season wears on and i expect the lakers to make a deal before the dead line (something like mayo and a 2nd round pick for adam morrison and the washing machine). as it is right now, celtics are the only team in the league, nobody wants to play any time soon. they will come down to earth though. and i expect my spurs to pick it up as the new guys get comfortable with each other and the system.
MAGIC IS BACK BABY!
Matty Barnes is ballin right now.
nok (post 33) – do you know shit about banner hoisting?
It’s done the first home game of the new season, late October/early November. not in June.
…and the Celtics are not getting another ring; it just ain’t gonna happen. They’ll be lucky to be 10 games over .500 at the AS break.
…and the Lakers may not be there either.
Do you watch any games??
Big Aaron – if you’re pinning the Magic’s hopes on Matt Barnes you got a lot of trouble on the horizon
@ ranger…i agree to disagree…
i agree had scola not fouled out if would hv been a diff outcome. none the less, ariza got stripped in the end so an L is an L. a very good game. i am more optimistic thn you though, i see at the rockets best-an 8 seed.
now I will say this im not mad at ur spurs. i picked up blair in my fantasy and dude was a nice steal for yall. if only RJ can get his ish together, like u said though new system for him
Ranger I think the rockets will do better than many expect.
I don’t see the Lakers making a deal I just think they will make sure Bynum is healthy all year, which will sort of like having a new player lol.
SWAT I am more impressed with Ariza thus far. Hopefully he continues to get better.
all i can say about bynam is the lakers better hope those ratty knees can hold up to the 40 mpg he is averaging.
i also think the lakers are better without him, i think they are better with pau and odom in the game. never gonna happen with bynam healthy and he may prove me wrong but we will see.
i think OKC and houstons playoff hopes hinge on how other teams do, utah looks lost, hornets are one CP injury away from the 1st pick in the draft next summer. if those 2 teams continue down their path, the rockets and thunder are fighting it out for the 7-8 seeds. in that case i like the rockets better as a playoff team then a reg season team.
I know you probably hate Boston but come on now. You actually think a team that was 62-10 and 17-8 without KG last season will be “lucky” to be 10 game over .500 by the all-star break. I guess you expect the Celtics to lose 20 games by the all-star break. This will only happen if 2 of the big 3 gets hurt.
62-20 instead of 62-10
OK, the Celtics bench is really, really deep (and no, Mo Evans is nowhere near as good as Marquis Daniels) but NO ONE’S winning 72. We may hit that undefeated November that Dime was mentioning, but when we hit mid-season, the vets will be resting and someone’s bound to get injured at some point.
@QQ – MJ’s 72W Bulls lost to the expansion Raptors, last year’s Lakers (and I think the ’07 Celtics) lost to the Bobcats. A bad game happens. That has nothing to do w/ why they won’t win 73. Common sense and absolutely EVERYTHING having to go right is why they won’t win 73. All that matters is winning 16 from mid-April – June and all 5 legit contenders know it. Know one’s sniffing 70 this year.
@K Dizzle – KG got all ball. Watch the replay man.
@ Gee yea im def feelin ariza more at this point. like i said to hell with artest. i do see us running dudes out of the building with our squad and being a sleeper pick.
Some where in the mid sixties is about right kill all that 72 talk this is the NBA where amazing happens!!!!!
Any team can beat (kings not included)any eam on any given night, it’s about heart!
After the replay you can clearly see it was the right call.
My fear is that the C’s are going to be last years Cavs!