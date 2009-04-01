Everybody loves/hates Tyrus

Everybody in Chicago wants to coach Tyrus Thomas. While Vinny Del Negro and his staff are the ones actually getting paid to do it, Thomas has more volunteer advisors trying to get at him than Shaq‘s free-throw form, and only slightly less than Barack Obama. (And please believe that President Obama, a Bulls fan, has his own opinion on how Tyrus can get better.)

Pay attention the next time you watch a Bulls home game. Whenever Tyrus does anything hinting at progress, it’s like the United Center is filled with 19,000 supportive Little League parents. The last time Chicago was on national TV, Reggie Miller took it upon himself to openly (drunkenly?) challenge Tyrus to average 10 blocks next year. And every time I’ve seen a local broadcast on League Pass, the Bulls announcers take it upon themselves to tell Tyrus what he should be doing: Early in last night’s loss to the Pacers, on a play where Thomas (20 pts, 1 reb, 2 blks, 2 stls) went to the rack and got fouled, the play-by-play guy said, “That’s what you should be doing every time. Don’t settle for that jumper that you’re, um, not particularly effective at.”

You can see why everybody wants to help.

Thomas can’t be discussed for three minutes without the word “potential” popping up. (Or the word “surly.” Really, that picture above might be the second time I’ve ever seen him smile.) He’s 22 years old, 6-foot-9, is one of the most athletic players in the League at any position, and he’s just starting to produce like a No. 4 draft pick should: Tyrus’ 220 combined blocks and steals this season rank fourth behind Dwight Howard, D-Wade and LeBron.

And by the end of next season — the all-important Summer of 2010 — the Bulls have to decide whether they’re going to make a long-term, big-money investment in Tyrus or let him walk and (maybe) become a star somewhere else. Behind Derrick Rose, Thomas is the most important player in the organization, and right now he’s on the verge of becoming either the next Amar’e or the next Stro Swift. The right — or the wrong — coaching will ultimately push him one way or the other.