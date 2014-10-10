“Everybody Up!” This New Ad Will Get You Psyched For The 2014-2015 NBA Season

The NBA is a global game. The players’ game. The coach’s game. The fans’ game. The web’s game. Of the countless reasons why we love the league, chief among them is because its ours – everybody’s, and it’s only growing bigger. And this somewhat cheesy, extremely effective new ad will have “everybody up” and excited for the 2014-2015 season.

We were skeptical of this spot at first, but “blog readers” – shout out to you guys, by the way! – “family seats,” and “real leaders” sold us. The season is 18 days away. Get ready, NBA fans everywhere. It could be one for the ages.

(Video via NBA)

