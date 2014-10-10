“Everybody Up!” This New Ad Will Get You Psyched For The 2014-2015 NBA Season

#Video
10.10.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

The NBA is a global game. The players’ game. The coach’s game. The fans’ game. The web’s game. Of the countless reasons why we love the league, chief among them is because its ours – everybody’s, and it’s only growing bigger. And this somewhat cheesy, extremely effective new ad will have “everybody up” and excited for the 2014-2015 season.

We were skeptical of this spot at first, but “blog readers” – shout out to you guys, by the way! – “family seats,” and “real leaders” sold us. The season is 18 days away. Get ready, NBA fans everywhere. It could be one for the ages.

(Video via NBA)

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video
TAGSvideo

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 11 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP