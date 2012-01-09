Everyone Is On The KobeSystem

The KobeSystem is where the successful find more success. But you don’t have to listen to me, though. Just take the word of some of the world’s most successful people including Aziz Ansari, Jerry Rice, Landon Donovan, Leehom Wang, Paul Rodriguez, Hope Solo, Richard Branson, Serena Williams, Tony Robbins, and Kanye West.
Also, here are the extended cuts for Aziz, P-Rod and Rice:
What do you think?
Can a grand slam get grander?? LOL!
What if i did a stand up in a volcano?
Awesome.
I bought a planet.
I hope they stretch this campaign out a bit, it’s gold Jerry. Pure gold.
Who the hell is Leehom Wang?
gud shiz
they had to edit Hope Solo’s though. the full quote read, “Thank you for not raping me.”