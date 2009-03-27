Everyone Needs to Lighten Up About Shaq

When king grump Jim Rome got on Shaq on his show last week for trying to bring attention to himself by dissing Stan Van Gundy, Dwight Howard, and LeBron‘s intro routine, it felt like Rome was being the fun police. Though some of the Diesel’s comments can be seen as mean-spirited, Rome needs to lighten up. Look at Shaq’s comments last night about Greg Oden for example.
When asked what he thought of Oden, O’Neal told HoopsWorld: “I don’t. I’m a Shogun. You can’t ask me about a low level ninja. I still have to worry about Yao Ming, Dwight Howard.”
Hopefully Oden doesn’t hear about this through the media as Shaq insulting the former No. 1 pick. He’s not insulting him – he’s doing the same fun-loving self-promotion that has been part of the Diesel’s act for the better part of 20 years.
Minutes later Shaq wraps up the postgame interview and we all disperse. As I’m heading out of the Suns locker room, I hear this low, deep, mumbling voice right behind me.
“You can’t be asking me about no ninjas.”
Plus, what would Oden have to be insulted by? If he wouldn’t call himself a “low-level ninja” then he needs to reevaluate where he is with his career.
Source: Real GM and Oregon Live
While I refuse to support anything that dimwit Rome has to say, shocked he even has a show to begin with….
I will say Shaq used to be more good natured and enjoyable. Lately it appears he is less good natured and more fading star hanging on to his final minutes on the big stage. He used to be one of my favorite players, but now I sorta cringe when he says some things.
And no, I dont believe the Oden comment was mean spirited, he has a point on that one.
Would you have been as forgiving if Kobe was the one going around badmouthing everyone? Yet he is the one that is arrogant at least that is what you have been telling for years.
This is merely an observation but based strictly on facial appearance Shaq looks younger than Oden.
Jim Rome’s been trying to call attention to himself for years and it’s not working.
Rome getting money I dont know what yall see but I see his ass on radio and TV everyday.That wasnt bad what Shaq said there but some shit he just be talking to talk.
Rome needs a good old fashioned t-bagging from the Shactus.
cant stand rome, except for the smackoff (which should be comming up in another month or so)he is about as annoying as they come.
now shaq on the other hand, i am just tired of him. i agree with post #1 he talks smack and always has but now it is turning into a “what can i say to stay relevant” type smack
here you go DIME more shaq but from a “different” source
Shaq should pay Andrew Katz to be his defense attorney,
because everytime Shaq talks out of his ass, Katz is
real quick to defend him. Everyone knows Shaq loves
attention & it bothers him when other young players get
it.
The big Teddy Bear..
That wasnt that bad.. At least he finally gave Dwight Howard some props.. but he is arrogant to the core..
Like #2 said though.. Kobe wouldnt get away 1/5 of this shit lol..
Jim Rome is great. He is beyond sarcastic and loves when people stir the pot (ammo to make fun of them). But Shaq has been very annoying lately, and does need to shut up. We all know this.
I think I read in the Variety that Shaq is set to star in Grumpy Old Men III: Strictly For My Ninjas.
Shaq punked out when Przybilla or however you spell it straight up punked him! I LOVED IT!!!
Jim Rome… is a douchebag.
What Shaq said… wasn’t all that bad. At least considering…
But Andrew Katz… oh dear God, Andrew Katz… To you post about anything else? And is your contribute to the game of basketball really nothing more than defending trash-talk? Really?
You need to re-evaluate your love of the game. Until then… do us all a favor and be quiet for a second.
The thing that everybody’s forgetting about Shaq is that he’s two-faced. There’s a lot of short-term and selective memory here. People were dogging him when he was cutting up not even a 1-2 months ago, now he’s getting the classic “It’s just Shaq” defense. True, he’s got his faults, as we all do, but he’s more two-faced than Harvey Dent.
THANK YOU..all the people getting on shaq for being who he is and has been for the last 20 years need to realize how much more fun he makes the nba..he isn’t saying this shit to be relevant..he has been doing it since DAY 1..that argument makes no sense..dude is definitely full of himself..wouldnt you be? he is fucking shaq..he should be full of himself..you dont have to agree with him..thats fine..but why does everyone get their panties in a bunch when dude makes a few jokes..people are gettin soft like the nba is right now..reeeelax..lighten up..and yeah he went at van gundy hard..he went at bosh hard..but realize if you’re gonna come at shaq with anything..he is gonna come back to you twice as hard..he ALWAYS has..and he always will..thats what makes shaq who he is..
It used to be Austin and now it seems Andrew Katz gets all the hate lol. P.Cassidy, C.G.F, and Aron better watch out cause they might be next.
Hatin for no reason lol.
A.K. you straight pimpin. Keep writing and doin ya thang! Haters don’t know it but they love ya style too!
As far as the Big Jabawockee, I do feel he is trying to stay relevant, and I am cool with that. Hey if people gonna soak it up, might as well give it to them.
I just don’t like when he tries to call out old skool cats like P.E. or Dream and them.
Keep at these youngins. A low level ninja is funny though. Plus Shaq been real cool in giving out tickets to people just off of twitter messages lately.
He is clearly enjoying himself and that is good but he don’t want it with Joel.
also..keep in mind the media asks shaq all these questions..he doesnt just randomly walk up to people and start talking about ninjas and shit..why do you think they ask him? cause its entertaining..why do you think he responds the way he does? cause its entertaining..you few may not think so..but obviously plenty of people do..why is he the number one followed athlete on twitter? people get a kick out of what he says..so when the media asks him what he thinks about oden and he responds the way he does..that IS shaq being shaq..and thats what people want..he is one of the most popular sports figures of all time for a reason..
Spliff to my Lou….
Didnt you know Greg Oden is Robert Parrish’s Dad? LOL…
That odservation is soley based on injury details.
My buddy’s sister used to work on the Rome show and said he was the coolest dude off camera. For someone who uses a shtick for a show, to get on Shaq for the same stuff is crap. Rome is lame IMO, and Shaq says some crap sometimes, but Shaq has always done that. Getting on Lopez last night was pretty gay though Shaq… Even jogging back he made it closer than you would’ve.
I agree wit LaBaller, Shaq is asked what he thinks about people its not like hes pullin a “hey camera guy, why is everyone going after my sloppy seconds moment” like that hockey player. And the stuff he says isn’t even that bad.If I was ballin and someone called me a ninja on the court, it would more confuse me than it would hurt my feelings. And to make it even less mean from shaq IT MADE SENSE. Oden isn’t even a top 10 center yet, so he shouldnt even be on shaq, dwight or yaos radar yet. No disrespect to him but its true.
@jams, IF kobe did this? kobe has done this stuff…kobe is more spoiled than shaq his whole career. Thats one thing him and lebron DO have in common. If kobe doesn’t get his way hes a total dick. At least shaq is a dick but funny about it. Its not like hes out callin people bitches or something, hes just having some fun. And if guys like oden or dwight (and its sad cuz i’m a big dwight fan) are so hurt by it then they need to toughen up. Shaq should of just went the kobe route.
Media: Um shaq, what do you think of greg oden?
Shaq: Greg oden? who? I don’t know that kid
Come on Bron42..
When people ask Kobe about Lebron or Wade he dont pop off with some shit like “im not impressed at all.. he just jumps high”..
Shaq puts himself on a pedestal and Kobe dont.. You can tell KB is arrogant from how he acts on the COURT.. and if u mean to tell me Kobe does shit like this in the media then u talkin out ya neck.. Yeah when Kobe is asked about BENCH players he says he dont know him but Shaq talks about players on his level and higher.. Saying ur not impressed with the new #1 center in the league?? STRAIGHT HATING..
to all the people saying kobe doesnt say this or kobe doesnt say that
dont you people realise that kobe bryant has probably analysed EVERYTHING that has come out of his mouth in any form of media since he was accused of….RAPE
we saw what kobes like out of the limelight when he shit all over bynum the other year
and people just need to stop hating on shaq for no reason, are you guys mad that hes made a quarter of a billion and your still livin in your parents basement
IDL
why is this even a shaq/kobe debate again? since its brought up..i mean kobe is defintely arrogant as hell..again why shouldnt he be is my question? if i was compared to the greatest player in the game..scored the second highest in a game in the history of the nba..won chips..killed my competition..mentally one upped them every single time..and carried my team for a time being..im pretty sure id be arrogant as fuck my self..and if you say you wouldnt be..ur lying..every GREAT player believes in himself to the point of where they KNOW in their mind they are the greatest ever..that drive allows them to kill their opposition..its a sport..in a sport there is competition..to compete at the highest level you have to have confidence in your self beyond belief..why is that even an issue?
and shaq commenting on dwight..its cause people keep comparing him to a young shaq..and he is DEFINITELY no where near as good as shaq was when shaq came into the league..and he has less competition than any other era in bball..right now there are no centers that can even compete for the most part with dwight..and he still isnt able to offensively dominate based on the skill set he has..shaq DID do that..so imo he has a reason to take a swipe at dwight..he is basically letting you all know..just cause im not the greatest RIGHT NOW..doesnt mean i wasnt at one time..dont write him off like he was manute bol or something..seriously..watch some old tapes or something..
The only thing I can judge Shaq for is hiring a looser agent to represent him! He shared the same agent as Agassi, and Agassi finally wised up and dumped him, yet we’ve heard nothing about Shaq’s relationship with the guy.
Shaq cares about his legacy RIGHT now and he is having fun doing it. Let the guy enjoy himself, he has done everything in this league and if he can take care of himself and play around the level he is playing at right now for another 3 or 4 years i’m willing to remember him as the greatest center of all time. The way Shaq has adapted, when it looked like his career was over in Miami is really incredible.
ALL ROBOTS NEED TO CHILL
ROME, DOUCHE… I MEAN OUT
Shaq been doing this his whole career from calling out Bibby and the Queens til now…it’s just back then he was a whole lot badder and could back up anything he said…now he’s on the way down and sounds like a bitter old has been still trying to be relevant!!
when stars say generic vanilla ish…we get on them for having no personality.
when stars keep it real, and actually speak their honest thoughts, we get on them for that!
lose-lose…plus I thought it was kinda funny…and being that a low level ninja is still a ninja, it’s kind of a compliment.
I mean, you can be a 1st degree blackbelt or 3rd degree blackbelt…you’re still a blackbelt.
whattt??? rome is awesome except when he speaks about soccer, shaq well hes never awesome except when he dances.
Chuuch LA Baller! well said. everyone needs to lighten the f up.
and about that joke, Greg Oden’s Robert Parish’s father is str8 up mean ya, but funny as hell. it’s a 1st time i heard that one.
also, sorry Ian, but Diesel (1996-2002) would literally crush Kareem in his prime one on one.. i’ll even throw my score in 11-8 by 1s and 2s
curious case of benjamin oden
LOL Benjamin Oden!
didn’t the Suns lose last night and basically kill their playoff chances? Looks like they are low level ninjas
ssin
“also, sorry Ian, but Diesel (1996-2002) would literally crush Kareem in his prime one on one.. i’ll even throw my score in 11-8 by 1s and 2”
bro that was kinda random why did u come up with this????
btw i dont like kareem alltime great sure but i rather have at least 5 centers over him to start a team.
ohh and shaq isnt one of them
who cares what people say, when shaq retires (although he may not be doing THAt much now) the NBA will be different. Shaq, one of the most dominant players ever to play the game can say whatever he wants. if you dont like it, your being a buncha bithces. seriously, WHO CARES what he says?
the NBA has gone down in toughness BIG TIME. this game is turning whack. the ticky tack foul calls, gotta watch what you say,etc. these guys like rome should have better things to talk about rather than “ohh he said she said” BS. the nba, a game for MEN is definately turning into a game for soft boys. shaq should and will keep doin what hes been doin and i give him props for that. we need more old school shit talkn bball rather than some pretty boy lets all give each other hugs nonsense
@Ian
..sorry, just always thought u were a big magic & kareem fan man.
i’d have to say SHAQ is top 5 C of all time. coming up and completely dominating in the Golden Era at Center position. i mean cmon… going up against Hakeem, Pat, Admiral, Zo all should be in the top5 – top10 all-time conversation. of them all (inc. Captain, Wilt and Russell) i’d take Olajuwon as my starter, but that doesn’t change the fact that Shaq was the most dominant overpowering athlete in any sport in his era. maybe ever. think about that for a sec
hehehehe i dont like kareem at all i think that if i take all the top ten centers they would all drop 40 on him idont know why. magic i think is the second best player ever after wilt imo. now on shaq i think hes one of the most dominant players but hes ego i cant have on my team he didnt want to share the spotlight with penny then kobe, bad mouths everyone and hes to damn lazy he shoulda been better. now the question i ask u is how many mvps , scoring titles , all nba 1st teams , all nba defensive teams did shaq win when hakeem , robinson and pat were in their prime??? big ass zero. but 99-03 yeah mde but thats too short a span i rather have 12 seasons of another center
and shaq i always thought needs a superstar guard to cover all his flaws he had it in orlando los angeles and miami now that he doesnt hes out of the playoffs. for me its wilt hakeem and dave to start a team with scrubs.
“Jim Rome’s been trying to call attention to himself for years and it’s not working.”
Austin, the fact that you addressed Rome is, in fact, attention itself. Other than that, I agree he’s just an attention-whore, but then again, there aren’t many hosts (sports or not) that aren’t.
Stop defending the asshole… Assholes.
Was Shaq this vocal when he was actually winning shit?
jamesinva says:
we need more old school shit talkn bball rather than some pretty boy lets all give each other hugs nonsense
LMAO!
Shaq is still playing? What is he like 100? Next you are going to tell me that Wilt is still playing. I thought Oliver Miller was playing for the Suns this year.