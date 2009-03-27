Everyone Needs to Lighten Up About Shaq

When king grump Jim Rome got on Shaq on his show last week for trying to bring attention to himself by dissing Stan Van Gundy, Dwight Howard, and LeBron‘s intro routine, it felt like Rome was being the fun police. Though some of the Diesel’s comments can be seen as mean-spirited, Rome needs to lighten up. Look at Shaq’s comments last night about Greg Oden for example.



When asked what he thought of Oden, O’Neal told HoopsWorld: “I don’t. I’m a Shogun. You can’t ask me about a low level ninja. I still have to worry about Yao Ming, Dwight Howard.”

Hopefully Oden doesn’t hear about this through the media as Shaq insulting the former No. 1 pick. He’s not insulting him – he’s doing the same fun-loving self-promotion that has been part of the Diesel’s act for the better part of 20 years.

Minutes later Shaq wraps up the postgame interview and we all disperse. As I’m heading out of the Suns locker room, I hear this low, deep, mumbling voice right behind me. “You can’t be asking me about no ninjas.”

Plus, what would Oden have to be insulted by? If he wouldn’t call himself a “low-level ninja” then he needs to reevaluate where he is with his career.

Source: Real GM and Oregon Live