More Evidence Zach LaVine Should Be In Dunk Contest (Video)

10.20.14 4 years ago

As part of Minnesota Timberwolves fans’ #EyesOnTheRise campaign, the team’s PR Twitter account sent out a vine video of UCLA rookie Zach LaVine showing off his hops…yet again. One half of the self-dubbed Bounce Brothers, it’s clear LaVine needs to be in the 2015 Dunk Contest.

LaVine makes this look way too easy.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

His bounce brother should probably get an invite, too.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

For T-Wolves fans, Kevin Love is gone, which isn’t that big a deal. Their young crop of rookies will one day be a big deal, though, so lets hope the Timberwolves faithful gets a chance to watch them grow into their games. But first, DUNKS!

Who else should join LaVine in the 2015 Dunk Contest?

