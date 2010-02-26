Former All-Star Alvin Robertson wanted on charges in Texas

The last time you probably heard Alvin Robertson‘s name, Chris Paul was breaking his NBA record for most consecutive games with a steal last season. This isn’t the way to get back in the news. From USA Today:
Former NBA All-Star Alvin Robertson is a wanted man.
The former San Antonio Spurs star, who spent 10 seasons in the NBA, has been charged with sexual assault of a child, trafficking an underage child for purposes of sex and forcing a sexual performance by a child.
Authorities allege that the 47-year-old was part of a ring that kidnapped a 14-year-old girl from San Antonio, forced her to have sex with clients and to dance in a Corpus Christi, Texas, strip club last year.
The girl escaped one of her alleged captors and waved down a police cruiser, prompting the investigation.
In all, seven people have been charged, including Robertson’s girlfriend. All have been arrested except for Robertson, who authorities are still looking for.
Robertson was a four-time All-Star and five-time All-Defensive Team member during his run with the Spurs and Bucks, winning Defensive Player of the Year and Most Improved Player in ’86. He also played with the Pistons and Raptors. Three times he led the NBA in steals, and averaged 14 points, 5.2 assists and 2.7 steals for his career. Robertson ranks 9th all-time in total steals and first all-time in steals per game.
Back in 1990, while he was still in the League, Robertson spend a month in jail stemming from charges of assaulting his wife. In 1997, he was again sentenced to prison time for domestic abuse, and was also arrested in ’07 on similar charges. His son, Tyrell Johnson, plays safety for the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings.
In all seriousness, that’s just sad. I wonder what is part was in this “ring”. I had a Kobe Bryant joke to make, but there’s nothing funny about this case.
I guess we’ll find out what role he played in time, but that doctor is frightening. I can say with 100 percent certainty, if that type of thing happens to one of my kids (when I have some), I will end up in jail. Unless I get a sympathetic jury.
Innocent til proven guilty. Whoever IS guilty, though…jeeeeez. Sad to think that there are other people like this out there that don’t get caught.
Guy was always messed up in the head. When he was with the Pistons, he beat up Billy McKinney (sp?) who was a suit with the team (director of player personnel, I believe).
