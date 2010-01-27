Ex-Girlfriend Puts Greg Oden On Blast On The Internet

As if Greg Oden wasn’t having a bad enough season. On top of suffering a season-ending injury on Dec. 5, the Blazers’ big man is currently dealing with a very public and embarrassing situation. Nude pictures of the 21-year-old have surfaced on the Internet yesterday. They were supposedly taken by Oden a year-and-a-half ago from his cell phone camera and was sent to his ex-girlfriend. Oden confirmed he was the one in those pictures (as if someone could mistake Oden for someone else) and has apologized for his poor judgement.

“I’ve had better days … I got woken up at 6 am by a phone call to check it out … I saw them and my heart just dropped,” Oden told a radio station yesterday. “It was a rough morning for me.”

“I would like to apologize to everybody: Portland, the fans, the organization,” Oden added to reporters at the Blazers practice facility. “It was very embarrassing.”

“Yeah. It’s definitely tough. Especially with things like that going on. It just shows how stuff like that happens and how fast it goes. Somebody gave me a graph of my Google (search results) since it happened, from like 5 a.m. to 11 a.m., and the … rate said, “Volcanic.”