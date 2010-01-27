Ex-Girlfriend Puts Greg Oden On Blast On The Internet

As if Greg Oden wasn’t having a bad enough season. On top of suffering a season-ending injury on Dec. 5, the Blazers’ big man is currently dealing with a very public and embarrassing situation. Nude pictures of the 21-year-old have surfaced on the Internet yesterday. They were supposedly taken by Oden a year-and-a-half ago from his cell phone camera and was sent to his ex-girlfriend. Oden confirmed he was the one in those pictures (as if someone could mistake Oden for someone else) and has apologized for his poor judgement.
“I’ve had better days … I got woken up at 6 am by a phone call to check it out … I saw them and my heart just dropped,” Oden told a radio station yesterday. “It was a rough morning for me.”
“I would like to apologize to everybody: Portland, the fans, the organization,” Oden added to reporters at the Blazers practice facility. “It was very embarrassing.”
“Yeah. It’s definitely tough. Especially with things like that going on. It just shows how stuff like that happens and how fast it goes. Somebody gave me a graph of my Google (search results) since it happened, from like 5 a.m. to 11 a.m., and the … rate said, “Volcanic.”
Feel bad for this guy, if it werent for bad luck he’d have no luck at all.. That said, I hope he learns from this, just couldnt imagine a more media-savvy guy like Bron making this mistake.
somebody get/find some pix of his ex-girl. i wanna see what she look like. maybe it was worth it for him to send his own porn shots to her. or….maybe not.
DIME:
get her pix…..
oh that’s f^ked up. I wonder if he was underage in the photo’s and could possibly have her arrested for child pornography. that would be perfect.
This is hilarious man…this is probably a publicity stunt so he can be compared to rihann, cassie or that chick from high school musical hahahaha man he should be arrested for leaking his photos out there LOL
Weezzzzyyy
Greg Oden’s dick has a torn ACL
OK, be honest. How many of you guys looked?
LOL. I did. Ew.
The good news is that now he’s got an opening line when he takes a crack at Erin Andrews
Hahaha, those pictures are hilarious. He looks like that really creepy old man who flashes people, haha. The places he took the picture look like crap, you’d think w/ the coin he’s making he could buy a decent place, one that has doorways higher than 6’8.
“You need sophisticated? I got sophisticated. Boom!”
i definitely don’t want to see the pictures…i could care less. fuck oden’s dick LOL
He needs to concentrate on getting back to the league. I’m sure he’s on thin ice with the Blazers.
A year and a half ago he was 45. Nobody wants to see that.
Greg Oden is a stud OMG!
who cares, people do this all the time. we’ll get over it.
When you said nude, I didn’t think you meant full frontal, medical style picture! WTF!
y ya’ll looking up niggas dicks?
Oden is probably so injury prone his girl left him because he tore his ACL during sex
when is his album dropping
Please no links.
He should get some revenge & post up some pics-vids of her. If he was smart he’s have some backup.
hahahaha
Man what an idiot. The only acceptable nude pics you show people (or even take pics of) are pics of you getting some play.
Sex scandal pics = way cooler than your dick
ps it’s a sad reflection on Dime readers when I feel like I’m bragging by saying I DIDN’T look up his dick
Overseas is calling for ya Greg. Good things aren’t happening for ya in the states buddy.
So is Greg Oden now “Bad Porn”?
We need a contest to give Oden a nickname lol.
“Big Injury”
“Big Nudist”
GEE
If you are assigning nicknames to a guy who you have seen his dick, and they involve the word “Big”…that says something ;)
QQ in da house!! What’s good Control?? 4 real, GEE on dat h*mo sh*t.
I don’t think men should be commenting on another man’s junk….but I do agree with the suggestion that pics of his ex gets posted!
“The only way Oden can take it strong to the hole.”
@ticktok6 hahahahahahahahaha <—–from a blazer fan
@mules “Greg Oden’s dick has a torn ACL”
AKLJDLKAJDSFKLJASDLFKJASLKFJ L AFJDLASKJFDLASJDFLKASJDFKLJASLKF ASGOIAHFOEIHAISHOAGKAFHASKLFLASJ
Probably the funniest post i’ve read here ever! you’se a fool
What in the fuckery…
Greg Odens DICK just doesnt magically appear on your computer screen, that means you had to google “Greg Odens Dick” and wait for the computer to load up. Admit one of you guys made the pic your computer back round?
In the immortal word of Reilly “from the boondocks” Ni@@a Thats Gay.
control hahhaha lol shaaaduuup lol.
I dont mean to sound gay or anything but WOW, Greag Oden really has a Beautiful Dick.
I bet Greg Oden was really young when he took those picture’s, atleast 32 years old.
EYES ur a dude?? seriously lol and if you are a dude that statement was super suspect bruh,,
And its good.. i dont need to see the pics lol ill take the medias word on this one..
Kinda like dont ask questions you dont want to hear the answer too lol
Hey should have just said that the pictures were actually of Bill Russell. No one would have known the difference.
“It was very embarrassing.”
I don’t know why. I’m the one hanging my head in shame.
:D
Poor Oden, he doesn’t have a wiener… he’s got Earl Boykins’ leg.
:D
No wonder he’s been suffering with knee problems… he’s carrying all that weight around.
:D
… i got jokes. lol
*knocking on the door*
*whispers*
hey Greg it’s me Eddy…do you wanna touch it?”
some funny ass shit i read hahahaha.
but damnnnnnnn… Oden is freaking ____
@ TO haha that’s just bad
@Mules:
thats hilarious couldnt stop laughin at that one.
