Ex-NBA player Kirk Snyder given 3-year prison sentence

05.05.10 8 years ago 18 Comments

In March 2009, former NBA player Kirk Snyder was arrested and charged with aggravated burglary, felonious assault and assault stemming from an incident where he broke into a neighbor’s home near Cincinnati, Ohio, and attacked them.

After being found guilty, today Snyder, 26, was sentenced to three years in prison and ordered to pay $5,500 in restitution.

A first-round pick out of Nevada in the ’04 Draft by the Utah Jazz, Snyder played four seasons in the League with the Jazz, Hornets, Rockets and Wolves. In his best season, the 6-6 two-guard averaged 8.0 points as a part-time starter with the Hornets.

In a story that ran last month in the Reno Gazette-Journal, the break-in was described as such:

“In the early morning hours of that night, Kirk walked over to his neighbor’s house, broke in and beat the husband, dentist Brad Roberts, while he slept. Roberts suffered a broken jaw, broken ribs and other facial injuries.”

Snyder originally pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. Although he has been diagnosed with Bipolar 1 Disorder, he was determined competent to stand trial. He could have received up to 18 years in jail. He has a wife and two kids.

