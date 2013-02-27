Ex-NBA Star Antoine Walker Co-Wins Celebrity BourrÃ© Tourney

We mentioned this in Smack over the weekend because, at least in the NBA world, it’s pretty important news. Cards play a key role in the NBA lifestyle, and this push to make bourrÃ© more popular is quite interesting. This is the game Gilbert Arenas was playing in Washington that so famously led to his suspension. This is the game that Lamar Odom and 28-year-old Bobby Heyward maintain everyone in the NBA plays. It’s engrained in the culture already, and now a select few are taking it to the mainstream.

During NBA All-Star Weekend in Houston, Heyward’s Big City BourrÃ© hosted a celebrity bourrÃ© tournament. That would’ve been cool on its own. But former NBA star Antoine Walker not only co-won the thing, he donated his winnings (5k) to the Tamara Jolee Foundation, which helps children stricken with cancer. Really cool.

With a possible new professional league on the horizon (think World Series of Poker), this probably won’t be the last time you hear about bourrÃ©.

Have you ever played this game before?

