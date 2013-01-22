Exclusive Download: DIME X adidas X Packer Shoes X DJ Neil Armstrong #HesBackkkk Iman Shumpert Minimix

Iman Shumpert. Number 21 on the New York Knicks.

He Rhymes.

While he was recovering for the last eight-and-a-half months, Iman channeled some of his energy into dropping his mixtape album, called #POST90s.

Just in time for Iman’s return to the court, the 3 Stripes of adidas has released Shumpert’s own version of the TOP 10, which was limited to 500 NUMBERED pieces, and will drop TONITE at 21:21 (9PM EST) exclusively at Packer Shoes in Teaneck, NJ, in honor of Shumpert’s return to the court. Shumpert will even be in the house.

For those who can’t be here, I’ve brought a piece of Shumpert’s story to you and your ears. Here is a Minimix, chronicling Shumpert’s Return, THRU his own songs, mixed by yours truly.

The Return of Iman Shumpert. New York has missed you.

DIMEMAG.com X adidas X Packer Shoes X DJ Neil Armstorng

#HesBackkkk.

After you listen to this, make sure to download his WHOLE mixtape album @ imanshumpert.com

1) Guess Who’s Back Intro – Iman Shumpert – / Clique (Knicks Remix)

2) I love Music – 2wo 1ne

3) The World – 2wo 1ne

4) Ridin Pt 2 Remix – 2wo 1ne

5) Cut Throat – 2wo 1ne

6) #Anarchy Episode VII (REMIX) feat. PhlyyB

7) Pain – 2wo 1ne

8) SupaPhly – 2wo 1ne

9) Th3 Connect (Neil Armstrong REMIX) – 2wo 1ne

10) Progress feat Ari Stylez & PhlyyB

11) The future outro…

