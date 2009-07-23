A very cool thing popped up on the NBA‘s Twitter feed this morning – around noon ET today they’ll be releasing a pre-sale code for NBA All-Star 2010 in Dallas on their feed.
The game is scheduled for February 14th and will be held at Cowboys Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Should be sick. Our advice to you? Since the NBA just cruised past the 1,000,000-follower mark, if you want tickets, be on their feed early and often…
Exclusive NBA All-Star 2010 Tickets Pre-Sale
A very cool thing popped up on the NBA‘s Twitter feed this morning – around noon ET today they’ll be releasing a pre-sale code for NBA All-Star 2010 in Dallas on their feed.
FIRST
living in dallas ive waited so many years to go to an allstar game and now i get my chance. tickets are 25$!!! im in the house baby. if only we could have more than one all star cuz itll only be dirk lol
To bad I already got the code last night.
where are tickets 25$? I will be there hopefully to witness nick young in the dunk contest, and gilbert in the 3 point shoot-out…….get get get it
That was yesterday. I bought two $25 tickets on Wed.
Be sure to bring your binoculars to the game!
I can’t find a ticket. The brokers beat me to them. People are selling those $25 dollar seats for $200. That’s crazy.
If you got $25 seats you might as well watch it at home on HD bc remember this is a Football stadium and the court is center field. It’s super nose bleed compared to an arena. Most stadiums only use half the building for basketball but this game is using the full stadium. Get on some new presale tickets for at least $150. I got the $250 in the 100 section…it’ll be worth it, Believe me!
what is the code??