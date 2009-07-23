Exclusive NBA All-Star 2010 Tickets Pre-Sale

A very cool thing popped up on the NBA‘s Twitter feed this morning – around noon ET today they’ll be releasing a pre-sale code for NBA All-Star 2010 in Dallas on their feed.



The game is scheduled for February 14th and will be held at Cowboys Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Should be sick. Our advice to you? Since the NBA just cruised past the 1,000,000-follower mark, if you want tickets, be on their feed early and often…