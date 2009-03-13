Exclusive Preview of New NBA Playoffs TV Spots

On Saturday the NBA will officially launch their new NBA Playoffs campaign, “Where Will Amazing Happen This Year?” Somewhere between 22-30 different spots will run by the first round of the Playoffs and will feature great plays, all in black and white, shot from the perspective of a fan’s courtside seat to convey the intensity and passion of the postseason. (You can check out the first one with LeBron James after the jump)
Then, during the Conference Finals and into the Finals, spots will incorporate legendary moments with former players like MJ, Magic, Larry Legend and Dr. J.
Here are two more screengrabs of the upcoming series that will include players like Dwyane Wade, Paul Pierce, Joe Johnson and Manu.
lebron looked half insane coming out of that dunk. like he didn’t know what to do with himself. great commercial
Loved that LeBron commercial…THE FIRST TIME!!!…When Nike did it 2 years ago!!! Watch this. Crazy!
[www.youtube.com]
^^^^^^That one is against the Pistons this one is agianst the Celtics.
that is still one of the illest playoffs dunks I have ever seen…
Double travel? Am i the only one that saw 3 steps, twice? He actually takes 3 steps just before he picks up the ball, and than after.
Before i get slammed for making my comment, i know traveling happens all the time in the NBA. Just thought it was funny they chose this particular clip to promote the NBA, AND slowed it down to make it more noticeable.