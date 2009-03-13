Exclusive Preview of New NBA Playoffs TV Spots

#NBA Playoffs #Paul Pierce #Dwyane Wade #LeBron James
03.13.09 9 years ago 7 Comments

On Saturday the NBA will officially launch their new NBA Playoffs campaign, “Where Will Amazing Happen This Year?” Somewhere between 22-30 different spots will run by the first round of the Playoffs and will feature great plays, all in black and white, shot from the perspective of a fan’s courtside seat to convey the intensity and passion of the postseason. (You can check out the first one with LeBron James after the jump)

Then, during the Conference Finals and into the Finals, spots will incorporate legendary moments with former players like MJ, Magic, Larry Legend and Dr. J.

Here are two more screengrabs of the upcoming series that will include players like Dwyane Wade, Paul Pierce, Joe Johnson and Manu.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Playoffs#Paul Pierce#Dwyane Wade#LeBron James
TAGSDimeMagDWYANE WADEJOE JOHNSONLeBron JamesNBA PlayoffsPAUL PIERCE

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP