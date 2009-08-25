Fabolous Live At Santos Party House

Let’s just say it wasn’t a bad first day for Gerald. Last night the two of us hit up Santos Party House to see BK’s finest Fabolous do a whole set to celebrate the launch of his Reebok Classic Remix collection. With four different sneakers and a five city tour, you know he had to kick things off in NYC.

The set was dope, with Fab bringing everyone back with hits like “Can’t Deny It”, “Young’n (Holla Back)” and “Breathe,” while also featuring his new track “Throw It In The Bag” and covering “Swag Surfin’.” While Fab may not be one of the four acts to perform if I was planning a blowout birthday party, it was still a good night.

