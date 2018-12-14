Getty Image

Real Madrid basketball has spent a lot of time in the public eye over the last year or two. That’s because it was the squad that Luka Doncic called home as he established himself as a future star en route to getting selected at the top of the 2018 NBA Draft. But even though Doncic is gone, Real Madrid is a powerhouse in European basketball, and on Thursday, they made headlines once again.

This time, it had nothing to do with a precocious teenager who is taking the continent by storm. Instead, it was because of a wild moment by veteran guard Facundo Campazzo, who may never hit a more impressive shot than the one he buried at the end of the first half against Barcelona.

Real Madrid ran away with the hoops version of El Clásico, winning their EuroLeague matchup against their rivals, 92-65. Campazzo had the shot of the night, and perhaps of the tournament, when he threw up a full court prayer that was somehow answered.