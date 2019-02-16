Famous Los Put On A Show At The 2019 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

Getty Image

CHARLOTTE — The celebrities came out en masse on Friday night at Bojangles Coliseum on Friday night for the NBA’s annual All-Star Friday night extravaganza. No, it wasn’t the Rising Stars Game — that happened a few miles down the road — but rather the Celebrity Game, an annual celebration of famous people who like to play basketball.

Amid all of this — on a court where Jay Williams, Stefanie Dolson, Ray Allen, Steve Smith Sr. and A’Ja Wilson took the floor — the last thing you’d expect to see might be basketball social media star Famous Los absolutely beasting on the court. However, that’s what happened, to the point that Los turned in a deserved MVP performance en route to leading the home squad to an 82-80 victory.

During the game’s first half, Los took it upon himself to go toe-to-toe with Allen. Doing something that not even the legendary sharpshooter has ever accomplished, Los stepped behind the game’s Four-Point Line and buried a bucket, getting fouled and converting the first-ever five-point play.