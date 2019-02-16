Famous Los Put On A Show At The 2019 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

02.16.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

CHARLOTTE — The celebrities came out en masse on Friday night at Bojangles Coliseum on Friday night for the NBA’s annual All-Star Friday night extravaganza. No, it wasn’t the Rising Stars Game — that happened a few miles down the road — but rather the Celebrity Game, an annual celebration of famous people who like to play basketball.

Amid all of this — on a court where Jay Williams, Stefanie Dolson, Ray Allen, Steve Smith Sr. and A’Ja Wilson took the floor — the last thing you’d expect to see might be basketball social media star Famous Los absolutely beasting on the court. However, that’s what happened, to the point that Los turned in a deserved MVP performance en route to leading the home squad to an 82-80 victory.

During the game’s first half, Los took it upon himself to go toe-to-toe with Allen. Doing something that not even the legendary sharpshooter has ever accomplished, Los stepped behind the game’s Four-Point Line and buried a bucket, getting fouled and converting the first-ever five-point play.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA All-Star 2019
TAGSFamous LosNBA All-Star 2019Quavo

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.15.19 1 day ago
The Best Cult Podcasts Worth Listening To Right Now

The Best Cult Podcasts Worth Listening To Right Now

02.15.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.12.19 4 days ago
The Best Weed-Related Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

The Best Weed-Related Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

02.12.19 4 days ago
The Best Travel Podcasts To Inspire Your Next Grand Adventure

The Best Travel Podcasts To Inspire Your Next Grand Adventure

02.11.19 5 days ago 2 Comments
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.11.19 5 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP