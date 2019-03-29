A Fan In Boston Received A Two-Year Ban For Reportedly Muttering A Racial Slur At DeMarcus Cousins

Associate Editor
03.29.19

Getty Image

The NBA and its teams have made it a point to install a zero tolerance policy towards fans who go over a line in their interactions with players. The way basketball arenas are set up means it’s impossible to stop fans from talking to players, but starting with the recent incident involving Russell Westbrook and a Utah Jazz fan that led to the latter receiving a lifetime ban, this issue has been thrust into the spotlight.

The most recent example of this came to light on Thursday during a Yahoo Sports video featuring NBA insider Chris Haynes. According to Haynes, during the Golden State Warriors’ trip to Boston earlier this year, someone in attendance said the n-word to DeMarcus Cousins.

Haynes brought word that the fan who “muttered” that towards Cousins did not receive a punishment as harsh as the fan who said something racially charged towards Westbrook. Instead, the fan received a ban for the remainder of this season and the 2019-20 campaign.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Golden State Warriors#Boston Celtics
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSDEMARCUS COUSINSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.26.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.25.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.25.19 4 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.22.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.19.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.18.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP