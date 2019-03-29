Getty Image

The NBA and its teams have made it a point to install a zero tolerance policy towards fans who go over a line in their interactions with players. The way basketball arenas are set up means it’s impossible to stop fans from talking to players, but starting with the recent incident involving Russell Westbrook and a Utah Jazz fan that led to the latter receiving a lifetime ban, this issue has been thrust into the spotlight.

The most recent example of this came to light on Thursday during a Yahoo Sports video featuring NBA insider Chris Haynes. According to Haynes, during the Golden State Warriors’ trip to Boston earlier this year, someone in attendance said the n-word to DeMarcus Cousins.

Haynes brought word that the fan who “muttered” that towards Cousins did not receive a punishment as harsh as the fan who said something racially charged towards Westbrook. Instead, the fan received a ban for the remainder of this season and the 2019-20 campaign.