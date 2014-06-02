Fan-Made Video Will Fire You Up For NBA Finals Rematch

After all the drama of the 2014 NBA Playoffs, we’re back where we were this time last year, with the Miami Heat and the San Antonio Spurs again facing off in the NBA Finals. To get you jazzed up for the Finals — not that you need it — check out this fan-made BIG commercial.

By way of YouTube username: Corey Estimbo, comes this mash-up of last year’s Finals footage and this year’s playoffs.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

We were already excited, but now Thursday can’t get here fast enough…

(H/T reddit.com/r/NBA)

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.