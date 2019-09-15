Security Tackled A Fan Who Stormed The Court After The Storm-Sparks Playoff Game

The WNBA playoffs are in full swing, and the second round had plenty of drama both basketball-related and otherwise.

On Sunday, the Los Angeles Sparks hosted the Seattle Storm in their single-elimination game to determine which squad moves on to the semifinals starting next week. But there was a scary moment during this one as a man who was seated at or near courtside was seen behaving erratically, at one point doing push-ups on the sideline while the game was in progress.

so what exactly is going on here pic.twitter.com/B9vsc3PgLU — Brady Klopfer (@BradyKlopferNBA) September 15, 2019

He later attempted to run out onto the court toward some of the players, but was quickly subdued by security.

👀 Security tackles fan at WNBA game! The fan ran on the court and was trying to get to Chiney & Nneka Ogwumike. 🎥 @shaerollae pic.twitter.com/w633uPLhqe — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) September 15, 2019

You can see from the TV footage that the fan was trying to get to the Ogwumike sisters after their postgame interview, but security was able to get him first.

Oh my god that Olajuwon jersey guy, what on earth happened pic.twitter.com/mCMsjI9wTa — Howard Megdal (@howardmegdal) September 15, 2019

There’s been no further information about the man’s identity, but it was certainly a frightening and dramatic moment that distracted from the actual game, in which the Sparks ran away with a win in the fourth quarter.

The Sparks defeated the defending-champion Storm, 92-69, to advance to the semifinal round where they will kick off a series against the Connecticut Sun. Chelsea Gray led the way for Los Angeles with 21 points and eight assists, while Nneka Ogwumike added 17 points. Candace Parker chipped in 11 points, 10 assists, and six rebounds of her own in the win.