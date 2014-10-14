Fans Attending Spurs’ Opener Will Receive Replica Championship Rings

None of us will ever play in a NBA game. Very, very few of us will ever work for a team. But at least the San Antonio Spurs are allowing fans to dream. The 2013-2014 champions announced that attendees of their opening night game against the Dallas Mavericks on October 28 will receive replica championship rings.

The San Antonio Spurs announced today that all fans attending the season opener vs. the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. will receive commemorative NBA Championship rings courtesy of H-E-B and BBVA Compass… The commemorative NBA Championship rings feature the iconic Spur logo on the front and the team’s 2013-14 regular and post-season records above the NBA logo on the left panel. The opposite panel is etched with a replica of the Larry O’Brien trophy with five studs, representing each of the Spurs’ five championships. The giveaway is limited to one commemorative ring per ticketed guest and is one-size-fits-all.

Sick.

We’re not one for memorabilia, but certainly understand the merit of a giveaway like this. The news allows us to remind you of something even more exciting, too: The season is just two weeks away!

