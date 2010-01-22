Fantasy 2009-10 Mid-Season Report Card

With many teams at or past the 41-game halfway mark of the regular 2009-10 NBA season, it’s time to look back at the first half of fantasy basketball and to make some projections about the second half.

Though it’s tough to cover everything in a concise manner, let’s attempt to traverse this broad topic by way of using a simple grading system. The first letter grade after each player’s name will be based on their performance thus far, in addition to how they’ve fallen short of, met or exceeded expectations; and the second grade will be based on their expected value during the second half of the season.

Players will be grouped by position and approximately ranked based on their Yahoo! average rankings so far this season. After the grades, there are a few retrospective and forward-looking lists for your reading pleasure.

Point guards:

Chris Paul: A-/A-

Chauncey Billups: A/A

Steve Nash: A/A-

Jason Kidd: A/A-

Deron Williams: B/B

Baron Davis: A/B

Rajon Rondo: B+/B+

Mo Williams: A-/B

Monta Ellis: A/B+

Lou Williams: B+/B-

Stephen Curry: A/B+

Tyreke Evans: A+/B

Raymond Felton: B+/B

Jason Terry: A-/B+

Jose Calderon: C/B-

Aaron Brooks: A/B+

Brandon Jennings: B+/B-

Beno Udrih: A-/B-

Luke Ridnour: A-/B+

Rodney Stuckey: A-/B

Mike Bibby: C/C

Nate Robinson: B-/B+

Ty Lawson: B+/B-

Mario Chalmers: C-/D

Devin Harris: C-/C

Derrick Rose: B/B+

Jarrett Jack: A/B

Mike Conley: B-/B

Chris Duhon: C+/C

Delonte West: C/B-

Kyle Lowry: C+/C

Russell Westbrook: B+/B+

Andre Miller: C+/B

Jameer Nelson: D/C+

Steve Blake: C/C

Randy Foye: B/A-

Earl Watson: B/B-

Tony Parker: C-/B

J.J. Redick: C+/C

Kirk Hinrich: B/B+

Allen Iverson: C-/C+

Jonny Flynn: B/B

Leandro Barbosa: D/C

Shooting guards:

Kevin Martin: B+/A-

Kobe Bryant: A/A

Dwyane Wade: A-/A-

Paul Pierce: A/A-

Andre Iguodala: A/A

Brandon Roy: B/B+

Joe Johnson: B/B

O.J. Mayo: A-/A

Manu Ginobili: B+/B+

Ray Allen: B-/B

Jason Richardson: B-/B

Stephen Jackson: A/A

Anthony Morrow: C-/C-

Wilson Chandler: A-/B+

John Salmons: C+/B

Eric Gordon: B/B+

Mike Miller: C+/A-

Jamal Crawford: A/A-

Vince Carter: C-/C+

Courtney Lee: C/C

Ronnie Brewer: C+/C

Chris Douglas-Roberts: B+/B

Ben Gordon: C-/B-

Larry Hughes: B/D

Thabo Sefolosha: B/B-

Anthony Parker: C/C

James Harden: B/B

Rudy Fernandez: C-/C+

Arron Afflalo: B+/B-

J.R. Smith: D+/B+

Brandon Rush: B-/B

Mickael Pietrus: C/B-

Corey Brewer: C/B-

Josh Howard: D+/B-

Richard Hamilton: C-/B

Small forwards:

LeBron James: A/A

Kevin Durant: A+/A

Carmelo Anthony: A/A-

Gerald Wallace: A/A

Danny Granger: C+/B-

Danilo Gallinari: A/A-

Corey Maggette: A-/B-

Rudy Gay: A-/B+

Luol Deng: A-/B

Caron Butler: C+/B+

Rashard Lewis: C/B

Shane Battier: B-/B-

Jeff Green: B+/B+

Shawn Marion: C+/B-

Andrei Kirilenko: B/B+

Hedo Turkoglu: B-/B

Peja Stojakovic: C/C

Trevor Ariza: B-/B

Marvin Wiliams: B/B

Ersan Ilyasova: B+/B

Martell Webster: B/B-

Ron Artest: C+/B-

Quentin Richardson: B-/C+

Jared Dudley: B+/B

Grant Hill: B/B-

Rasual Butler: B+/B

Omri Casspi: A/C

Boris Diaw: C/B-

Mike Dunleavy: B/C+

Ryan Gomes: C/B-

Matt Barnes: B+/B

Richard Jefferson: C-/B-

Carlos Delfino: C/A-

Thaddeus Young: C/C-

Al Thornton: C+/B-

Tayshaun Prince: D/C-

Power forwards:

Dirk Nowitzki: A/A

Pau Gasol: B+/A

Tim Duncan: A/B+

Marcus Camby: A/B+

Chris Bosh: A/A-

Troy Murphy: A-/B+

Kevin Garnett: C/C

Zach Randolph: A+/A

Kevin Love: A-/A

Antawn Jamison: A-/A-

Carlos Boozer: A-/B+

Amar’e Stoudemire: C-/B

Josh Smith: B+/A-

David West: C-/B-

LaMarcus Aldridge: B-/B

Carl Landry: A+/B+

Elton Brand: C-/C

Rasheed Wallace: C/C

Lamar Odom: C+/C

Anthony Randolph: C-/C

Luis Scola: C/C+

Michael Beasley: B-/B

Charlie Villanueva: C-/B-

Anderson Varejao: B+/B

Kenyon Martin: B+/B

Al Harrington: C-/C+

Yi Jianlian: A-/B+

Jason Thompson: B+/B+

Paul Millsap: C+/B-

Tyrus Thomas: C/B

Taj Gibson: A-/C-

Udonis Haslem: B/B

Centers:

Brook Lopez: A/A

David Lee: A/A

Al Horford: A+/A

Nene: A/B+

Marc Gasol: A+/A-

Channing Frye: A/C-

Andrea Bargnani: B+/B+

Joakim Noah: A/A

Andrew Bynum: B+/B-

Andrew Bogut: A-/A-

Chris Kaman: A/A-

Samuel Dalembert: A-/A

Al Jefferson: C-/B+

Brendan Haywood: A/A-

Mehmet Okur: C/C+

Chris Andersen: B/B

Dwight Howard: B-/B

Andris Biedrins: D/A-

Erick Dampier: B/B-

Emeka Okafor: B/B

Jermaine O’Neal: B/B-

Kendrick Perkins: B+/B

Roy Hibbert: C+/B-

Ben Wallace: B+/C+

Drew Gooden: C/B-

Spencer Hawes: C-/C

Andray Blatche: C/C

Marreese Speights: C/C-

Nenad Krstic: C/C

Chuck Hayes: C-/C

Zydrunas Ilgauskas: C/C

DeJuan Blair: B/B+

Brad Miller: D/D+

Tyson Chandler: D/C-

Antonio McDyess: D+/C-

Robin Lopez: D/B+

Shaquille O’Neal: C-/C

Team Hubie Brown (fantasy players who consistently perform, but are underappreciated):

Kirk Hinrich, O.J. Mayo, Jeff Green, Shane Battier, Brendan Haywood

Team Honeymoon Baby (the most pleasant fantasy surprises so far):

Tyreke Evans, Zach Randolph, Yi Jianlian, Carl Landry, Marc Gasol

Team Darko (the biggest fantasy disappointments so far):

Jameer Nelson, Tony Parker, Gilbert Arenas, Anthony Randolph, Spencer Hawes

Team NBC (players who should probably be sold high before they screw their owners):

Monta Ellis, Rodney Stuckey, Tyreke Evans, Corey Maggette, Tim Duncan

Team Mickey Rourke (players who could make the jump from fantasy phantom to fantasy find):

J.R. Smith, Josh Howard, Tyrus Thomas, Robin Lopez, DeJuan Blair

Team Lazarus (deep sleepers who have a long shot at consciousness in the second half):

Goran Dragic, Cartier Martin, Jerry Stackhouse, Francisco Garcia, Serge Ibaka

