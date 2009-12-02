Fantasy Analysis: Allen Iverson Returns to the Sixers

Allen Iverson stomped his way out of Memphis, “retired” and now finds himself in an ideal situation back in Philly, where he’ll take over starting point guard duties. Let’s take a gander at the fantasy fallout:

– Iverson has somehow managed to land in the best possible situation for himself. He’s going to start (with a huge chip on his shoulder, no less) and will be playing in a city that he loves just as much, if not more, than it loves him. A.I. could easily put up 20+ points, 6 assists and 1.5 steals in 35+ minutes a game for the Sixers. You should’ve picked him up by now but if your league’s asleep and Iverson’s still available, scoop him up immediately.

– Lou Williams was on an absolute tear before he went down with his jaw injury, which will keep him out for another two months or so. As if that wasn’t enough to damage his fantasy value, Iverson’s presence only spells more doom. Expect Iverson to keep his starting job for the remainder of the season, which likely means Williams will come off the bench as the Sixers’ sixth man since a starting backcourt of A.I. and Williams (6’0″ and 6’1″, respectively) would be terribly undersized. He’ll still have relevant fantasy value, but owners who are holding onto him have to be prepared for diminished production.

– Andre Iguodala appears to have a good deal of value to lose here and his owners are probably regretting not selling high on him last week, but there’s hope for him yet. The last full season he played alongside Iverson was in 2005-06, Iguodala’s second year in the league. He averaged 12/6/3 along with 1.7 steals and got 8.4 shots per game, while Iverson averaged 33 points and hoisted 25.3 shots per game. However, Iverson’s days of shooting so many shots per contest are well behind him now and Iguodala has matured into a player that demands a prominent role in any offense. A.I.9. will score a bit less and could hand out fewer assists (and probably turnovers) with Iverson in town, but the rest of his value should remain intact.

– Elton Brand and Samuel Dalembert won’t be too affected by the addition of Iverson. They could take some time to adjust to playing with him, but neither big man needs to score much to be valuable fantasy assets. There’s a chance that if Brand struggles with his offense that his other stats will suffer as well, since his strong rebounding and defensive games this season came when he scored 17+ points, but his owners shouldn’t panic. He only needs around 12 shots to put up a decent number of points and he should be able to get those even with Iverson around.

– Thaddeus Young probably stands to lose a fair amount of value with Iverson’s arrival. His value is based almost entirely on his ability to score, grab a few boards and hit some threes. Young will probably see fewer shots but will still be good for a three and some rebounds every game but won’t have as much value or consistency as he’s had in the past week and a half.

– Jrue Holiday and Willie Green have done their part in filling in for Williams but are now relegated to the far fringes of fantasy relevance.

Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.

Follow Jason on Twitter at @fbasketballblog.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.