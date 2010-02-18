Fantasy Analysis: Jamison, T-Mac, K-Mart, Salmons and Darko

The Cavs are locked and loaded for a solid run at the championship, a disgruntled former superstar finds a new home (and maybe another one before the day’s up), the Bulls are in an even better position to make a splash this summer and a perennial lump of dead weight now finds himself with 10,000 lakes to drown in. That pretty much sums up all the NBA trade action from Wednesday night into Thursday morning, in what has shaped up to be a trade season that has lived up to expectations so far. Here’s a quick rundown of the fantasy implications.
The Cleveland Cavaliers, Washington Wizards and Los Angeles Clippers engineered the following deal:
– Cleveland gets Antawn Jamison from Washington and Sebastian Telfair from L.A.
– Washington gets Zydrunas Ilgauskas, a 2010 first-round draft pick and the rights to Emir Preldzic from Cleveland, and Al Thornton from L.A.
– L.A. gets Drew Gooden from Washington
Jamison’s value takes a hit in Cleveland, though he wasn’t exactly thriving in Washington lately. On a squad that’s as successful and deep as the Cavs, the versatile forward won’t find anywhere near the 17 shots he was launching in Washington so far this season, nor will he play nearly 39 minutes like he was for the Wizards. Expect numbers in the vicinity of 15 points, 1.5 threes, 6.5 rebounds and 1 steal per game going forward. Jamison’s owners should try to sell as high as they can before Mo Williams returns.
J.J. Hickson and Anderson Varejao will now compete for minutes backing up both Jamison and Shaquille O’Neal. This shouldn’t change Varejao’s value much, but Hickson’s stats will take a hit.
Anthony Parker, who was already fairly useless in most fantasy leagues, now becomes this generation’s Bruce Bowen and should only be owned in the deepest of leagues.
LeBron James might see his scoring or rebounding dip slightly when Jamison gets hot every now and then, but his assists could see an uptick. His numbers won’t change much at all.
Ilgauskas will likely seek a buyout and find one. He could end up back with the Cavs with negligible fantasy appeal.
Thornton finds himself with some competition at the SF spot in D.C., with the likes of Josh Howard, Mike Miller and James Singleton already competing for minutes. Miller and Howard could slide over to SG, but Thornton’s value probably remains just about the same as it was in L.A.
Miller and Howard will now find themselves in a more direct fight for minutes, while Nick Young could end up with the short end of the stick in the backcourt.
JaVale McGee finds himself as the starting center for the Wizards and judging from his big line Wednesday night, he should fare just fine in that role. Pick him up immediately if you need help with rebounds and blocks.
Andray Blatche‘s stock rises even higher with this deal. With Jamison and Gooden out of town, he’s got the starting PF job locked up for the rest of the season and his own inconsistency is his only enemy at this point. The versatile Blatche should be owned in all leagues.
Gooden might still want a buyout in L.A. but if he doesn’t get or seek one, he should find himself with a decent share of minutes for the Clippers and could be relevant again. The values of Craig Smith and DeAndre Jordan depend on Gooden’s status.
Tracy McGrady has finally found his way out of Houston, but his final destination has yet to be determined. The Rockets agreed to a deal in principle to send McGrady, Carl Landry and Joey Dorsey to the Sacramento Kings, for Kevin Martin, Sergio Rodriguez, Hilton Armstrong and Kenny Thomas. However, McGrady could still find his way to the New York Knicks after all is said and done.
As it stands now, Martin finds himself in a nice situation in Houston, though his scoring could take a hit on some nights. The good news is that his field goal percentage could improve. Averages of around 19 points, 2 threes, 4 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 steal per game sound reasonable. He also spreads the floor for his Rockets teammates, which could mean more open threes and better overall looks at the basket.
Trevor Ariza will probably get pushed to the SF spot, which is more familiar to him. Expect his numbers to remain mostly intact, with the potential for better shooting from the field thanks to Martin’s presence.
Aaron Brooks now has an explosive scoring threat to play alongside in the backcourt and will see fewer than the 16 shots per game he’s been taking so far. His scoring will dip, but he might dish out another assist or two in most games.
Shane Battier could come off the bench for the Rockets, unless he gets moved to the PF spot. Since his fantasy value doesn’t come from his scoring, his value remains relatively the same.
T-Mac is still not a lock to stay in Sac-town, but if he does his role is very questionable. The Kings are clearly in a youth movement and will want to give as much playing time to their young guns as possible. If he ends up in New York, which is very possible, he’ll likely have decent value so long as his body holds up. Keep an eye on how this all ends.
Tyreke Evans, Omri Casspi and a healthy Francisco Garcia now find themselves with more minutes, shots and touches going forward, which should help their fantasy values.
Landry should continue to play very efficient basketball in Sacramento, but will compete for minutes with Jason Thompson and Donte Greene.
Monitor how this deal ends, since trading T-Mac to New York will change the Kings’ roster again.
While it lacked the bravado of the deals above, the Chicago Bulls agreed to a deal in principle to send John Salmons to the Milwaukee Bucks for either Kurt Thomas and Francisco Elson, or Hakim Warrick and Joe Alexander. All four of those players have expiring contracts.
Salmons appears to have the starting SG job in hand, which means he should recover much of the value he lost in the first half of the season. Averages of around 16.5 points, 2 threes, 4 rebounds, 3 assists and 1 steal might not be out of the question.
Whoever ends up in Chicago by way of this deal will have minimal appeal unless Tyrus Thomas is dealt. Even then, only Warrick will deserve a look in deeper leagues.
What better way to end this lengthy post than by highlighting this last deal: The New York Knicks sent Darko Milicic and cash to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Brian Cardinal, who will likely be waived in preparation of a deal that would send Nate Robinson to the Celtics.
Is the funniest part of the above sentence “and cash”? Yes. Does this deal matter for fantasy owners? Not unless you’re in a 30-team league. But it’s time to consider the possibility that this could be the very last time Darko manages to sneak into a fantasy basketball post. We can only hope.
Javale McGee or Nazr Mohammed (I know, I know – I’m not happy about the situation either)
should i trade rip hamilton,corey magette, and luis scola for dwight howard and oj mayo? ill probably end up picking up someone like martell webster or robin lopez…
@dagwaller: Mcgee all the way.
@kmart: That sounds fine to me, though you are giving up a good a significant amount there. But if you can pick up a solid player, that should be good.
Don’t do it Kmart!!!!! LOL
Hey doc, drop Lou Williams for Salmons?
Add Al thorton and drop Nate robinson?
Thoughts?
@JCARR: The first sounds good, the second one not so much. Wait to see what happens with Nate – nothing’s set just yet.
thanks… Any news on Tyrus Thomas? I own him right now, but if he’s still in the bulls by the end of the trade deadline I will drop him and add someone else.
@JCARR: Nothing new on TT right now. Good thinking.
Hello again, Doc,
If I could unload Monta and Dampier for Tyreke would you be proud of me?
@Coop: Haha, yes, that would be a solid move.
not a fantasy remark at all, (im a huge rockets fan) but….
how good is houston going to be….their starting 5 is probably going to be AB, kmart2, ariza, scola, and yao next year. battier, laury, hayes coming off the bench.
might not be enough to get a ring but i think thats pretty good to make it deep into the playoffs.
@mememememe: Agreed – they’ve definitely molded themselves into a well-oiled basketball machine, to the surprise of many. Next season should be an exciting one for Houston fans. Congrats.
doc, what’s your take on Delfino’s value with Salmons in the picture?
as long as they stray from injury…
Doc, help please ! Someone offered me Melo/Blatche/Salmons for my D-Wade/McGee/Dunleavy. It’s a keeper league, we keep 4. I’m planning on keeping Dirk, Granger and Barg. Melo or Wade would be the fourth keeper…
By the way, i’m in 5th place and I think I have a good chance of winning it all.
So?
Thanks!
@mules: It takes a hit, but he’s been slumping lately anyhow.
@madbijou: That’s very tough to turn down. You’re giving up the best player in the deal, but you’re getting back some great value. I’d take it.
I have Monta & Dwade so im panicking about next week, where I’ll have to start BGordon, Tmac, NateRob, & Westbrook if both my star Gs are out. From the waiver wire, TJ Ford, Sessions, Bibby, JHarden, Qrich & Rafer are available…so should I drop the (less-valuable now) NateRob for one of these guys?
Also, F.Garcia is available as well, so maybe not for this upcoming week, but soon after, is he a nice add since KevMart is gone?
Different league (sry for the dbl-post question): I’m gonna be short Maggette next week and only have Gs on my bench. I would need to drop JFlynn or Hinrich for one of these Fs:
D. Greene
D. Gooden
C. Brewer
Jianlian
B. Rush
Thoughts on this situation? Also, before you ask, no one will trade me a F for one of my capable Gs…my league is kinda lame. Thanks for all your help!
@Conrad: Harden is the only one worth that swap, but I’d try to hold onto Robinson to see what he can do in Boston.
@Conrad: I’d think about dropping Flynn for Greene – Greene is on the up and up thanks to all the Kings’ dealings.
doc,
should i drop elton brand for john salmons? who will prob have more value for second half of season…i’m especially asking this now since im in a weekly league and the Bucks have 5 games next week which makes salmons enticing
@Twiz: Good eye on the five games next week. Yes, this is a good swap.