Fantasy Analysis: The Implications For LeBron James, Dwyane Wade & Chris Bosh

If you somehow managed to get LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh on your fantasy squad last season, you probably either won your league or finished very close it. If you somehow land those three players on your fantasy team this year, your success might not be so guaranteed.
The 2010-11 Miami Heat’s roster, as incomplete and thin as it might be right now, looks like an absolutely terrifying fantasy team on paper â€“ and for any of the past several years, it would be. Yet despite the word that accounts for half of the name of the game we love, fantasy basketball is helplessly tied to reality. We are reminded of this every time one of our players gets injured, decides to sit out the last few games of the regular season or makes punishable decisions in the locker room.
The Miami Heat will make for an intriguing NBA drama to watch during the course of the season, but the team’s new composition also has some potentially huge fantasy implications. Three elite fantasy studs from last season are now placed on the same real-life team, which would appear to dampen each of their values. The question is, how much?
LeBron James
There is good reason to knock the former king of fantasy basketball down in your pre-draft cheat sheets this fall. Many will point to his elite teammates and forecast smaller stats from James; others will refuse to take him early out of pure spite for his polarizing decisions this offseason. Either way, the fact is that James will take a hit in production this season, thanks to his much-improved help. While many are already dubbing LBJ the Pippen to Wade’s Jordan, Kourtney to his Kim, Weasley to his Potter, Michelle to his Beyonce, Affleck to his Damon â€“ there’s more, but you get the picture â€“ it’s nowhere near a certainty that he’ll take that much of a step back for the sake of No. 3. Sure, James will see his points dip, but that just means he’ll have more energy to fill up the other columns on the stat sheet, and if you’ve been following the NBA at all for the past few years, you know that’s a scary thought. His field-goal percentage could creep higher than last year’s 50-percent mark thanks to Wade and Bosh, though his free-throw shooting will remain his Achilles heel. As for his other numbers, is 22/9/10 along with 2.0 threes, 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks out of the question? Probably not. That said, James is no longer a consensus candidate for the first overall pick in fantasy drafts right now (Kevin Durant seems like the lone king of that hill right now), but that doesn’t mean he should slide out of the top three or four spots in your pre-draft rankings. If you’re bold enough to take him at No. 1 based on the prospect of triple-doubles and a sexy mix of threes/steals/blocks every night, let the naysayers have their chuckles â€“ you might end up having the last laugh. (Projected draft position: 1-4)
Dwyane Wade
When Paul Pierce welcomed Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen to the Celtics in the 2007-08 season, his scoring dropped 21.6 percent (to 19.6 from 25.0 per game) from the previous season, his rebounding dipped 13.6 percent (5.1 from 5.9), his assists rose 9.8 percent (4.5 from 4.1) and his turnovers dropped 12.5 percent (2.8 from 3.2). Pierce’s shooting from the field has remained above 45 percent during the three seasons since KG and Allen showed up in Boston (an achievement he only accomplished in three of his previous nine seasons) while his free-throw shooting hasn’t dropped below 83 percent (a mark he never reached pre-Big Three). While his situation is different from Wade’s, we can expect similar things to happen. Wade’s always shot well from the floor, but could crack the 50-percent mark for the first time in his career thanks to the pressure James and Bosh will relieve him of. Wade won’t have to crash the boards as often, which probably means his rebounding will decline a bit, but his assists are harder to predict. You can make the case that he hands out more assists with reliable scorers flanking him, but you can also make the case that since James will likely handle more of the ball-handling and distributing duties, the extra assists will fall into his lap instead of Wade’s. Whatever the outcome, the good news is that No. 3 should turn the ball over fewer times per game. In the end, 23/4/5, along with 50+ percent from the field and 3.0 turnovers per game sounds reasonable for Wade in 2010-11, along with his good mix of steals and blocks. The one obvious risk to his fantasy value is the minutes he might have to play. Wade only played 36:17 per contest last season, the lowest since his rookie year. Though he’ll get plenty of rest during blowouts (which might be aplenty), the Heat’s roster will be pretty thin, which could mean heavy minutes for Wade on most nights. His style of play and injury history makes it easy to fret about his health down the stretch of the season, so take that into account when you think about where to draft him. (Projected draft position: 10-14)
Chris Bosh
He’s coming off of two straight seasons of 22+ points and 10+ rebounds for the Raptors, but the chances of that happening in Miami are as good as the chances that Mel Gibson enjoyed “Precious.” That said, there will be nights when Bosh benefits from the attention drawn to James and Wade. Add to this the fact that Bosh could be one of the very few viable big men on the Heat’s roster and it’s pretty clear that he won’t lose all of his fantasy value this season. If the team manages to sign at least one other big man who can fight underneath the basket with opposing bigs, that would be great news for the lean Bosh, who sported a worrisome knee brace last season and would benefit from shouldering less of a physical load for his team. However, it remains to be seen how he’ll fare as the third banana on a team, which is something wholly foreign to him. Will he be able to remain engaged on both ends of the floor despite not getting the touches and shots he used to? Chances are he will, but it’s something to keep an eye on. Averages of 19/9/2, along with 1+ blocks and 54+ percent from the field are well within reach for Bosh. (Projected draft position: 22-28)
You basically nailed it right there, Brons gonna be getting those Magic numbers, Wade gonna be the highest scorer with about 8 combined assist and rebounds ad Bosh gonna get that 18/8 range.
The team no one should sleep on is the Cavs. Getting numbers on bad teams is Mo and Jamison’s specialty. Won’t surprise me if Mo averages like 22/5 and Jamison back to his 20/10
Btw @Fantasy Doctor,
Me and my friends having this debate and we need your help,
aside from the top-5 rookies (Wall, Turner, Favors, Johnson and Cousins) which rookie do you think will have the biggest impact.
I’m thinking Paul George who I see dropping like 16-6 for the Pacers while my friend thinks Xavier Henry who he says gets 17-5. Your thoughts
if i’m coaching the heat, i’m for sure playing bron at the 1. i’m thinking he’s averaging a triple-double this year. the magic johnson role was the role he was born to play. he isnt quite as long as magic, but he’s much stronger and wayyyyyy more athletic. he’ll be a matchup nightmare! who can play him?? rose? rondo? dwill? wall? cp3? he’ll eat every point guard in the league for breakfast.
Alonzo Mourning LEFT the heat years ago to NJ in hopes to win a championship and he was the Heat’s best player ever in history at the time. The Heat didnt even get a draft pick in return. You know what the Heat did?? They wished him luck and thanked him for his service. You know what the Heat fans did when he played against them? They CHEERED him loudly. You know what that resulted in for the city and Alonzo?? Alonzo returning years later to help win their championship and now a Heat exec. That is a family. That is an organization what was faced with similar circumstances and responded completely differently and ultimately was rewarded for their class.
Fans of Ohio have a choice to make. They can be a puppet to Gilbert and boo LeBron assuring he never returns. Or they flick off their egotistical owner and cheer LeBron possibly resulting in a far better future than they anticipate at the moment.
Personally, I’m not a fan of burning bridges. I like to show some class and a little tact. Unfortunately, I can;t control the lack of class and tact of people around me. Conspiracy theorists are welcome to open up a case at legalissue.com and see what that gets you. Not a championship or a LeBron cameo…that’s for sure.
@Stunnaboy09: Those two guys certainly have a lot of promise, especially if Danny Granger goes down with an injury for George. I also like Greg Monroe and Eric Bledsoe as rookie sleepers this year, while James Anderson and Ed Davis are dark, dark horses.
@ Fantasy Doc…you left out the fact that all will suffer major cases of Vaginitis and will probably go thru about 3-6 tubes of Vagisil each a night…oh..they don’t keep those stats???well..they probably will now
@ Dr. A.
So in your opinion are you saying ‘Zo leaving the Heat and LBJ leaving Cle was handled the same way?? If LBJ handled free-agency like Zo did, then I’m sure Cleveland fans wouldn’t have burned his jerseys.
“Fans of Ohio have a choice to make. They can be a puppet to Gilbert and boo LeBron assuring he never returns.”
The fans didn’t need Gilbert’s letter to be irate at the situation. The started burning LBJ’s jersey 5 minutes after he made the announcement. Obviously the letter wasn’t needed to fuel their emotions.
@s.bucketz: That’s beyond the realm of my expertise.
@ #8 – classic.
I expected a little more from this article – the Raptors, the Cavs, who else will round out the top 10, top 20, etc.
@dagwaller: That’s a lot of ground to cover, especially in light of all the trades yesterday, but I hear you. I’ll try my best to get to all that before the season starts.