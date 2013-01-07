Fantasy Basketball: Buy Low, Sell High (1.07)

BUY LOW

Kyle Lowry lost his starting role after returning from injury, but even off the bench he has plenty of fantasy relevance. In five games manning the second unit, he’s putting up 13.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.8 treys and 1.4 steals, which is basically starter’s stats anyway. There have been trade whispers in Toronto involving Kyle Lowry orand if either is dealt, it will do wonders for both of their values. Consider Lowry a mid-tier point guard for the present, but a trade or even an upgrade to the starting lineup gives him great potential to rise. Some Lowry owners might be upset with the lack of minutes for now and willing to deal, so it’s worth sending an offer.

Anthony Davis

It’s been a bit of a tough start to the promising career of Anthony Davis so far. He’s missed 13 of his team’s 33 games, and despite averaging 13.6 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 1.9 blocks, his stat lines have been rather inconsistent. In 2013, he’s putting up just 7.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.0 blocks and no steals through three games. However, there is tremendous room for improvement in the second half of the season. Despite his team’s struggles, there is a lot of upside surrounded by Davis in New Orleans between the return of Eric Gordon, the continued breakout campaign of Greivis Vasquez, and the development of Austin Rivers – a huge second half from The Brow is quite feasible. Davis’s current averages are pretty much his floor and as long as he stays healthy, he’ll get plenty of run on a team fading fast from the playoff race

Nene

An early season bout with lingering plantar fasciitis derailed yet another sound season from Nene, but when he’s 100 percent healthy, which he has been approaching recently, the guy is a fantasy stud. Nene played a season-high 36 minutes Friday night, but his stats, especially in rebounding are not where they once were or should be. If you are in need of a big man but don’t have much to give up, now is your chance to pounce. When at full strength, Nene has the chance to lead the league in field goal percentage, while shooting above average for a big man at the free throw line, and giving you well above average defensive stats. Get your offers out now before it’s too late.

Hurt Players

This includes Anderson Varejao, Andrew Bynum, John Wall, Raymond Felton, Tyreke Evans, Danny Granger and Derrick Rose, among others. Their value is at an all-time low right now and if you can afford to sit on an injury for a while, these guys can make an impact for the fantasy playoffs, when it really counts. The best time to deal for them is before there is a set return date and an owner can see the light at the end of the tunnel.