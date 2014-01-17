Fantasy Basketball: Buy Low, Sell High (1.17)

BUY LOW

TYSON CHANDLER, New York Knicks

Pretty much nothing has gone right for Tyson Chandler this season, but the Knicks as a team have turned their season around in the last couple weeks, and they won’t be able to keep it up without their man in the middle. With Chandler averaging just 7.9 points and 7.5 rebounds on the season, you probably won’t have to give up too much for him. Patience almost always pays off in fantasy sports, at least for players with legitimate track records, and he averages 8.7 points and 9.0 rebounds for his career, including 10.9 points and 10.3 rebounds as a Knick. It won’t be long before he’s back to putting up double-doubles, so get you buy low offers in while you still can.

LARRY SANDERS, Milwaukee Bucks

Like Chandler, injuries and erratic play have also plagued the season of Larry Sanders. In 10 games since returning from a broken finger, he’s putting up just 7.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game. As long as Larry Drew permits him to, Sanders is eventually going to find some consistency and get back to dominating the blocks department. He probably won’t live up to the price that owners had to pay on draft day for him, but it’s definitely worth sending out an offer if you’re in the market for a center.

ENES KANTER, Utah Jazz

The roller coaster ride known as Enes Kanter has been trending upwards for the last week or so, and with rumblings that he may re-enter the starting lineup soon, now is the best time to try an acquire him. Kanter put up a career-high 25 points on Wednesday night, and is averaging 14.7 points and 7.7 rebounds on 62 percent shooting from the field in 2014. With room for improvement on those numbers, this is the last call for anyone in need of a serviceable center. As Utah continues to drop in the standings, the younger guys are going to get plenty of run.

SELL HIGH

PAUL PIERCE, Brooklyn Nets

Pierce has finally found his groove in Brooklyn, but how long will it be before he finds himself sidelined once again? The Nets have been better as a whole over the last couple weeks, and PP has been at the forefront of it, averaging 15.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists, with 1.4 treys, 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks over his last nine games. Even he is able to stay on the floor and keep up similar production, it would be wise for Jason Kidd to give Pierce some rest down the stretch, which just happens to come during the fantasy playoffs. It would be even wiser for owners to dish him now, while the getting is good.

REGGIE JACKSON, Oklahoma City Thunder

Jackson has been doing a wonderful job filling in for the injured Russell Westbrook, averaging 13.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists, with 1.0 treys and 1.8 steals as a starter. However, the run isn’t going to last forever, so the best thing to do is try and dish him for a more permanent solution. It’s a win-win for both sides if you trade him early enough, as you’ll have somebody who will produce better during the fantasy playoffs and another owner will get a month or so of solid production out of a legitimate point guard. The same thinking applies for Darren Collison.

DAVID LEE, Golden State Warriors

Lee has been as hot as anyone in the NBA over the last two weeks, putting up 23.1 points, 10.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists, but his empty stats make him a prime candidate to be traded in the fantasy game. Points and rebounds are the easiest stats to come across, but without any steals, blocks or threes, he severely hampers your team’s defensive stats. If you want to hold on to him, I won’t blame you, but if you’re able to upgrade him to a legitimate shotblocker, go ahead and do it.

Who are you looking to deal right now?

