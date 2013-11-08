Fantasy Basketball: Buy Low, Sell High (11.8)

BUY LOW

SERGE IBAKA, Oklahoma City Thunder

Ibaka had a re-Serge-nce on Wednesday night, putting up 17 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks, but he still has stumbled out of the gates in general. With an average of “just” 1.3 blocks, now is as good a time as ever to throw an offer someone’s way. You may have to part with a lot, but every proposal is worth a shot.

THADDEUS YOUNG, Philadelphia 76ers

I thought that Young would be the one to stat hound the rebuilding Sixers this year, but Michael Carter-Williams has stolen the show. Still, there’s PLENTY of basketball to be played and Young won’t be this poor for much longer. With averages of just 13.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 0.2 blocks, owners may be a little more willing to part with the dynamic forward.

AL JEFFERSON, Charlotte Bobcats

The bad? Jefferson has played just one game with his new team because of a lingering ankle issue from the preseason. The good? He took 19 shot attempts and the offense will continue to run through him when he returns. Now is the best time to solidify your big man core without giving up too much.

HURT PLAYERS

In each and every one of my weekly pickup pieces, I recommend picking up players that are injured and won’t be back for a while. If you are already slipping in the standings and can’t afford to sit on an injury, it doesn’t make sense to do, but there will never be a lower value to get Kobe Bryant or Rajon Rondo at. If you can get away with giving up a bottom of the roster guy, definitely pull the trigger.

SELL HIGH

MICHAEL CARTER-WILLIAMS, Philadelphia 76ers

I’m not saying he won’t do this all year, but if you own Carter-Williams, you probably didn’t expect to get that type of production from a late-round flier. If you can use his roster spot to fill a team need, go ahead and do it. His value may fluctuate a lot, as most rookies do, so you might as well dish him while his game is on the rise.

DeANDRE JORDAN, Los Angeles Clippers

With averages of 13.0 points and 2.0 blocks, it sounds ludicrous to sell Jordan high, but this isn’t the first time he’s been off to a hot start. Last season, he averaged 7.0 rebounds and 1.6 over the two months before totally falling off the map. I believe in a new beginning under Doc Rivers for the Clippers big man, but his fantasy game is seriously marred by his free throw percentage. If you can upgrade him to a more efficient player, go ahead and pull the trigger.

ANDERSON VAREJAO, Cleveland Cavaliers

The best time to sell Varejao is when he’s healthy. His numbers are efficient so far, 10.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.4 steals on 60 percent shooting from the field, but as always Varejao is the ultimate injury risk. The same goes for guys like Andrew Bynum, Manu Ginobili and Joakim Noah.

Who are you looking to move after the first week of the season?

