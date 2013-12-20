Fantasy Basketball: Buy Low, Sell High (12.20)

BUY LOW

ROY HIBBERT, Indiana Pacers

The best time to send out a buy low offer is after a player has a couple of forgettable performances, so now is the time to strike on Hibbert. He’s averaging 12.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.9 blocks on the season, but his last two games have left much to be desired. After putting up just six points and four rebounds against Detroit’s monster frontcourt, Hibbert laid an egg against the Heat on national television, getting just six points and two rebounds, while spending most of the night in foul trouble. Send out your offer to a panicky owner, and hope they make a desperation move. Hibbert is locked in as a key piece on a championship caliber roster, and is as safe of a fantasy center as you’ll find.

ERIC GORDON, New Orleans Pelicans

New Orleans has a plethora of backcourt talent, so they’re going to go through a bunch of hot and cold streaks as the season drags along. Right now, Gordon is in the midst of a cold streak, making him a prime buy low target. In his last three games, he’s putting up just 8.0 points and 3.0 assists with 0.6 treys and 0.6 steals. He’s simply too talented to keep those awful numbers up, so get those offers out now before Gordon has the chance to turn things around.

KENNETH FARIED, Denver Nuggets

Faried’s numbers are down across the board from last year, but he’s still the type of player I love to target for my fantasy squads. Over the last two weeks, he’s averaging just 8.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 0.7 steals and 1.2 blocks, but those numbers have nowhere to go but up. Faried is the type of player that can put up stats in bunches because he hustles and brings it on a night in and night out basis. He may not be as good as he was last year, but eventually his stats will come up, making Faried a prime buy low target.

SELL HIGH

TYSON CHANDLER, New York Knicks

Chandler has what it takes to win, both on the court and in the box score, but his reckless style of play leaves him way too prone to injury for my liking. He returned from a broken bone in his leg on Wednesday night and put up nine points and nine rebounds with three blocks but what he can do on the floor was never in doubt. If Chandler stays on the floor, you might get burned for trading him, but the odds of him not missing a game for the rest of the season are slim to none. I recommend getting something for him before it’s too late.

JOE JOHNSON, Brooklyn Nets

Johnson was recommended as a sell high candidate a few editions ago, but after the 37-point performance against the Sixers earlier in the week, his status has elevated that much more. The 10 threes he made that night might have owners salivating at the prospects of more, so it’s definitely worth looking into. There are tons of options to score in Brooklyn, so consistency will be hard to come by, so if you can get enough value for JJ, go ahead and ink it.

JORDAN CRAWFORD, Boston Celtics

Rajon Rondo still has no timetable for a return, but now is the time to field offers for Crawford, who has been excelling greatly in Rondo’s absence. Crawford is averaging 16.3 points and 6.3 assists with 1.9 threes over the last couple weeks, but his success may only last as long as Rondo’s rehab. It’s not dire to get rid of Crawford right away, but it’s certainly something you have to be aware of and should probably pull the trigger on in due time.

